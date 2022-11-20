ST. PAUL — Taylor Otremba broke a scoreless tie with a goal at 9:28 of the third period, and Minnesota State defeated St. Thomas 2-0 in a WCHA women's hockey game Sunday.
Whitney Tuttle assisted on Otremba's goal. Claire Butorac added an insurance goal less than three minutes later, assisted by Jamie Nelson and Lilie Ramirez.
St. Thomas had 27 shots on goal, while the Mavericks had 26. Minnesota State goaltender Alexa Berg had the shutout.
The Mavericks have won five straight games and seven of the last eight.
Next up for Minnesota State (7-7-0, 5-7-0 in WCHA) is a home-and-home series with the University of Minnesota, with Friday's game at Ridder Arena and Saturday's game at Mayo Clinic Healthy System Event Center.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's soccer: University of Chicago scored on a penalty kick in the first half and defeated the Gusties 1-0 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA III tournament at Chicago.
The No. 5 Gusties, playing in the third NCAA quarterfinal game in program history and first since 2005, were ranked No. 5, while unbeaten Chicago was ranked No. 2.
Chicago had a 9-1 advantage in shots on goal. Gustavus' Wesley Sanders made eight saves.
The Gusties finish the season at 15-2-6.
