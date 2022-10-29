BEMIDJI — Taylor Otremba finished with a goal and an assist for the Minnesota State women's hockey team in a 3-0 WCHA road victory over Bemidji State on Saturday.
Charlotte Akervik and Sydney Langseth also scored for the Mavericks.
Shots on goal were tied at 27. Alexa Berg made 27 saves to get shutout for MSU.
The Mavericks (3-7, 3-7 in WCHA) host Sacred Heart for a nonconference series Friday and Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Volleyball: Emma Loveall made 13 kills for the Mavericks, who lost 25-22, 25-20, 27-25 to No. 5 Southwest Minnesota State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference match at Marshall.
Brooke Bolwerk made 36 assists, and Emily Kern and Kiya Durant both had two blocks.
Minnesota State (6-20, 5-13 in Northern Sun) hosts Wayne State on Friday.
Bethany Lutheran
Volleyball: The Vikings qualified for the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference tournament with a 25-20, 25-23, 25-17 win over North Central at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Alexis Morsching had 12 kills and a team-high 17 digs. Sarah Strom had seven kills, and Esther Peeters made 17 assists.
Bethany (8-17, 6-8) plays Wednesday at top-seeded Northwestern.
Cross country: Kayla Tobin finished second as the Vikings women's team finished second at the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference meet at St. Bonifacius. Martin Luther won the meet.
Kayla Tobin's time was 25:18.4. Jordan Merwin (26:20.8) and Cianna Hoppe (26:53.8) placed 11th and 14th, respectively.
The men's team placed fourth, with Titus Kibet placing eighth at 28:51.0. Jakin Anderson finished 12th in 29:29.5.
Women's soccer: Brooke Wolanin set a team record with her eighth shutout of the season, leading the Vikings to a 4-0 UMAC win at North Central.
Wolanin made three saves.
Olaitz Azkue, Elena Luján Rubio, Lucia Iglesias and Bella Garza scored goals for Bethany.
The Vikings (11-6-1, 10-4) are the No. 3 seed for the UMAC tournament and will play at No. 2 Northwestern on Wednesday.
Men's soccer: Jamie Smith scored a pair of second-half goals as the Vikings defeated North Central 5-0 in a UMAC match at Minneapolis.
Ben Klausen, Gijs van Eldik and Antonio Lima also scored for Bethany.
Nick Lundberg and Francisco Vilarinho shared the shutout.
The Vikings (14-3-3, 11-2-1) will host a UMAC semifinal match Wednesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Football: Gustavus made three interceptions and held Carleton to a season-low 228 total yards of offense in a 28-9 MIAC victory at Hollingsworth Field.
Ezekial Sundberg had an interception return for touchdown, and Isaiah Chambers and Graham Nister both had picks. Carson DeKam made 14 tackles, and Zach Jakes had 8 tackles, with 1.5 tackles for loss.
The Gusties rushed 48 times, with Rohee Konde gaining 151 yards on 24 carries.
Gustavus (5-3, 4-2 in MIAC) plays at St. Olaf on Saturday.
Women's soccer: Gustavus' season came to an end with a 1-0 MIAC Loss to Macalester.
Abby Goodno made two saves for the Gusties.
The Gusties finish the season just out of the playoff race, with a final overall record of 7-9-1 and a MIAC record of 4-7-0.
