MANKATO — Mackenzie Rath made three saves, helping Minnesota State tie Minot State 0-0 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s soccer match Friday at The Pitch.
The Mavericks had 16 shots but just five shots on goal. It was the Mavericks’ fourth tie in 11 conference games.
Minnesota State (9-1-4, 7-0-4 in Northern Sun) hosts Mary on Sunday.
Women’s hockey: Grace Zumwinkle scored three goals for the Gophers, as they topped the Mavericks 11-0 in a WCHA game at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Shots on goal favored Minnesota 60-17.
The Mavericks (0-5) play Saturday at Minnesota
Volleyball: Kiya Durant made 10 blocks in Minnesota State’s 3-1 loss to No. 2 Minnesota Duluth in a Northern Sun match at Bresnan Arena.
Scores were 25-21, 19-25, 25-16, 25-21.
Emily Kern made nine kills, and Sophie Tietz and Toryn Richards each had eight. Ellie Kline made 14 digs, and Brooke Bolwerk had 29 assists.
Minnesota State (6-14, 5-7) hosts St. Cloud State at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s soccer: Bethany scored three goals in a 10-minute span of the first half and defeated Northland in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference match at Ashland, Wisconsin.
Antonio Lima, Agostino Quadrio Curzio, Aidan Whitcomb and Cam Brookfield scored goals for Bethany. Francisco Vilarinho made three saves in the shutout.
The Vikings (10-2-3, 7-1-1 in UMAC) play at Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday in battle for first place in the UMAC.
Women’s soccer: Oliatz Azkue scored early in the second half as the Vikings defeated Northland 1-0 in a UMAC game at Ashland, Wisconsin. The Vikings have won four straight matches.
Brooke Wolanin made three saves in the shutout.
Bethany (8-4-1, 7-2) will play at Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday.
Volleyball: Alexis Morsching had 19 kills and 15 digs to help the Vikings down Northland 21-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-20 in a UMAC match at the Sports & Fitness Center.
The Vikings had 51 kills with just 12 errors and a hitting percentage of .328, the highest since 2019. Bethany also had 15 blocks, most since 2019.
Rilee Hohbein had nine kills and three blocks, and Maddie Meyer had nine block assists and seven kills. Esther Peeters made 32 assists.
Bethany (6-14, 4-5) hosts Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday.
