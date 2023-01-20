The Free Press
ABERDEEN, S.D. — Natalie Bremer had a career-high 25 points, but No. 12 Minnesota State lost 72-69 to Northern State in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s basketball game Friday.
The Mavericks trailed 19-10 after the first quarter but pulled within two points at halftime, then took the lead in the third quarter. However, Northern State pulled away in the final three minutes to gain the victory.
Bremer was 9 of 10 at the free-throw line. Joey Batt added 18 points and four steals.
The Mavericks shot just 29.9% from the field.
Minnesota State (14-3, 10-3 in Northern Sun) plays at Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday.
Men’s basketball: Northern State made 10 3-pointers in the first half, opening a 58-39 lead and rolling to a 104-87 win over the Mavericks in a Northern Sun game at Aberdeen, South Dakota.
Kyreese Willingham led the Mavericks with 26 points and six rebounds, while Trevor Moore scored 22 points.
Tyrell Stuttley added 12 points, and Malik Willingham had eight points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
Minnesota State (13-6, 7-6) plays Saturday at Minnesota State Moorhead.
Indoor track & field: Denisha Cartwright broke her school record in 200-meter dash during the first day of the Larry Wieczorek Invitational at Iowa City, Iowa.
Cartwright ran the 200 in 23.87 seconds, taking second in the pro classic division. Makayla Jackson was fifth in 24.21.
Jackson won the long jump at 20-feet-7 1/4.
Amanda Montplaisir took second in the 3,000-meter run in 9.41.45, the second-fastest time in program history.
For the men’s team, Slade Heald placed second in the long jump at 23-9.
The meet continues Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s basketball: Hunter Nielsen had 20 points and 12 rebounds as the Vikings defeated Minnesota Morris 93-86 in overtime in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Drew Sagedahl scored 26 points, including four 3-pointers. Xavier Patterson scored 15 points, Jax Madson had 14 points, and Mason Ackley added 13 points.
Bethany (14-3, 5-1 in UMAC) hosts Crown on Saturday:
Gustavus Adolphus
Women’s hockey: The Gusties took their first MIAC loss, falling 3-2 in overtime to Augsburg at Minneapolis.
Sophia Coltvet and Brooke Power scored the Gustavus goals.
Katie McCoy finished with 19 saves for Gustavus, which had 39 shots on goal.
The Gusties host Augsburg in a rematch at 2 p.m. Saturday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
