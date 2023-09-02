The Free Press
ST. PETER — George Sandven completed 22 of 29 passes for 367 yards and six touchdowns as Gustavus Adolphus opened the football season with a 51-7 non conference victory over Buena Vista on Saturday at Hollingsworth Field.
Jake Breitbach made 13 receptions for 235 yards and four touchdowns, which tied a team record. Matthew Carreon also had two touchdown catches.
The Gusties had 587 yards of offense, which included 201 yards rushing. Rohee Konde rushed for 90 yards and one touchdown.
The defense allowed only 129 yards. Jack Klug had seven tackles, including four tackles for loss. Braden Black, Carson Dekam and Cody Bonk each had a sack, and Eric Lyons Jr. had an interception.
Gustavus plays at Wisconsin-Stout on Sept. 16.
Volleyball: The Gusties defeated Willamette 25-15, 25-15, 25-20 at the California-Santa Cruz tournament.
Gustavus (3-0) played California-Santa Cruz later Saturday.
Minnesota State
Volleyball: Kiya Durant had 10 kills as Minnesota State defeated Dominican 25-22, 25-13, 25-17 to finish the Otter Volleyball Invitational at Seaside, California.
Emma Loveall added nine kills, and Sophie Tietz served three aces and made four blocks. Brooke Bolwerk had 37 assists.
The Mavericks (2-2) play in the Tiger Classic on Friday and Saturday at Hays, Kansas.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s cross country: The Vikings placed 10th at the Tom Barry Invitational, hosted by St. Norbert at DePere, Wisconsin.
Kayla Tobin finished 51st in the 5,000-meter race at 21:50.4, with Jordan Merwin in 82nd at 23:02.4 and Chloe Kuhlman in 94th at 23:26.1.
Bethany will compete at Minnesota State-Moorhead on Friday.
Men’s cross country: The Vikings finished ninth at St. Norbert’s Tom Barry Invitational at DePere, Wisconsin.
Trace Edmondson took 52nd at 22:31.99 at the 6,000-meter course, with James Younge in 53rd at 22:44.46, Josiah Hoppe in 55th at 23:44.30, Noah Radloff in 56th at 24:30.96 and Carter Zimmerman in 58th in 25:30.54.
Bethany competes at Minnesota State-Moorhead on Friday.
Volleyball: The Vikings split a pair of games to wrap up the Grinnell/Central Invitational, losing 3-0 to Central and defeating Knox 3-1.
In the 25-21, 25-16, 25-20 loss to Central, Lexiss Trygg had seven kills and 15 digs. Maddie Meyer also had seven kills, and Paloma Garcia De Fuentes made 22 assists.
The Vikings defeated Knox 26-28, 25-22, 25-5, 25-17. Meyer had 15 kills, and Trygg had 13 kills and 13 digs. Maddi Wendland made 28 digs, while Garcia de Fuentes had 45 assists and 11 digs.
The Vikings served 18 aces, with Esther Peeters getting five.
Bethany (2-2) plays in the Wisconsin-Superior tournament on Friday and Saturday.
