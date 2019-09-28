TROY, N.Y. — Freshman goaltender Calla Frank recorded a shutout in her college debut, stopping 13 shots on Saturday in the Minnesota State women's hockey team's 3-0 nonconference victory over Rensselaer.
Mariah Gardner scored two goals and the Mavericks outshot the Engineers 49-13 to finish out the season-opening series sweep.
After a scoreless first period, Gardner got MSU on the board at 4:08 of the second period. She made it 2-9 on the power play at 4:33 of the third period, and Claire Butorac scored short-handed at 13:03.
Kelsey King and McKenzie Sederberg each had two assists for the Mavericks.
Minnesota State (2-0-0) will start WCHA play at 7:07 p.m. Friday against No. 2 Minnesota at the Mankato Civic Center.
Volleyball: The Mavericks were defeated in four sets by No. 4-Minnesota Duluth in an NSIC match at Taylor Center. The Bulldogs won 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23.
Morgan Olson led Minnesota State with 17 kills. Anissa Janzig had four of the Mavericks' 10 blocks. Mara Quam finished with 21 digs, and Micayla Porter had 24 assists.
The Mavericks (9-3, 2-2 in NSIC) will travel to Wayne State on Friday.
Cross country: Allyssa Reeves placed 18th, helping the MSU women to an 11th-place finish at the Roy Griak Invitational's Division II-III race at the University of Minnesota.
Reeves ran the 6K in 23:14.7.
Augustana won the 32-team division.
The MSU men also took 11th, led by Tanner Maier's 32nd-place finish. He ran the 8K in 26:43.6. Andrew Ruiz was 39th in 26:59.0.
Bethany
Volleyball: Alexis Morsching had 10 kills as the Vikings swept Northland 25-11, 25-18, 25-23 at Mankato.
Megan Rutt finished with eight kills and 11 digs, and Brittany Sanders had 21 assists and seven ace serves. Veeva Lee led defensively with 15 digs.
Bethany (6-12) will host Waldorf on Wednesday.
Men's soccer: Marcel Campabadal scored two goals in the Vikings' 4-0 win at Crown.
Max Busch and Luuk Oosterbosch scored the other goals. Moritz Bruns made one save for the shutout.
Bethany (7-2) will play Tuesday at Northwestern in St. Paul.
Women's soccer: Madison Perry scored two goals in Bethany's 2-0 win at Crown.
Goalkeeper Zoe Kinakin stopped three shots. The Vikings put 15 shots on goal.
Bethany (5-4) will play Tuesday at Northwestern.
Gustavus
Volleyball: Northwestern swept the Gusties in a nonconfernece match in St. Peter, winning 25-23, 25-22, 25-21.
Kate Holton had nine kills, 10 digs and four ace serves for Gustavus. Hailey Embacher had 16 digs, and Kaylyn Johnson finished with 17 assists.
Gustavus (8-8) will host St. Catherine on Wednesday.
Women's soccer: Ashley Becker made seven saves in a 1-0 loss to St. Catherine in St. Paul.
The Wildcats' lone goal came in the game's 28th minute.
Gustavus (2-6) will play Wednesday at Augsburg.
