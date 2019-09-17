The Free Press
LAKE CITY — The Minnesota State women’s golf team took fifth place at the 14-team Golden Bear Classic held at The Jewel in Lake City on Monday and Tuesday.
The Mavericks had team scores of 319 and 328 for a 647 total for the 36-hole event. Augustana claimed the team title with a 606.
Minnesota State Alissa Carlson tied for sixth, carding a 79-77—156. Maddy Messin (79-73—162) tied for 24th. Faith Krause (81-84—165) and Madi McGinty (80-85—165) tied for 34th. Maddy Schintz (83-84—167) tied for 38th.
The Mavericks will participate in the Southwest Minnesota State Invitational on Saturday and Sunday.
Men’s golf: The Mavericks finished 11th at the 18-team Northeastern State Invitational at Muskogee, Oklahoma.
Bryce Thompson shot 72-65-73—210 to finished in a tie for 11th individually. Ben Laffin (74-71-75—220) finished in a tie for 44th. J.D. Goodfellow (72-71-79—222) was tied for 52nd.
Minnesota State will play Monday and Tuesday at the Missouri Southern Invitational.
Gustavus
Volleyball: The Gusties swept Minnesota-Morris 25-14, 25-17, 25-19 in their home opener.
Kate Holtan had 12 kills for Gustavus. Rhyan Hermann had nine kills.
Kaylyn Johnston and Mitaya Johnson had 21 and 15 assists, respectively. Hailey Embacher led the defense with 16 digs. Kaikea Welsh had five blocks.
Gustavus (7-6) will play Friday at Augsburg.
Women’s soccer: St. Thomas shut out the Gusties 3-0 in an MIAC game at St. Paul.
Katie Heimer and Tessa Trettel each had a goal and an assist for the Tommies, who outshot the Gusties 8-3. Goalkeeper Ashley Becker made five saves for Gustavus.
The Gusties (0-5) will host St. Mary’s on Saturday.
Bethany
Men’s soccer: Max Busch scored four goals as the Vikings defeated Martin Luther 7-0 at New Ulm.
Luuk Oosterbosch had a goal and two assists for Bethany, and Samuel Duran assisted on three goals.
Marcel Campabadal and Rudy Lopez scored the other goals.
The Vikings attempted 30 shots, putting 10 on goal. Martin Luther had three shots on goal, and Moritz Bruns stopped them all for the shutout.
Bethany (4-2) will host North Central on Saturday.
