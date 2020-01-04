The Free Press
MANKATO — The Minnesota State men’s basketball team rebounded from a slow start to win its fourth straight game 69-65 over Mary in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
It was the 400th career victory for coach Matt Margenthaler, who is 400-172 in 19 seasons at Minnesota State.
Cameron Kirksey led MSU with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Kevin Krieger finished with 16 points and eight rebounds, while Ryland Holt had 10 points and seven rebounds.
MSU out-rebounded Mary 50-35. They shot 35.7% from the field, but held Mary to 38.6%.
The Mavericks (7-7, 5-3 in Northern Sun) play Friday at Sioux Falls.
Wrestling: The No. 15 Mavericks fell 24-19 to No. 23 Western Colorado at Bresnan Arena.
Minnesota State’s Kyle Rathman won an 11-2 major decision at 149 pounds, and Matthew Blome scored a pin at 184. The Mavericks also got decisions from Cooper Siebrecht (157), Trevor Turriff (184) and Trenton McManus (125).
The Mavericks’ Zach Johnston, who’s ranked seventh at 174 pounds, was pinned by 11th-ranked Jimmy LaConte in 5:45.
The Mavericks (1-1) will participate in the San Francisco Duals on Friday.
Women’s hockey: MSU scored a pair of third period goals en route to a 2-2 tie with Minnesota Duluth.
Jessica Kondas scored at 7:07, followed by Brooke Bryant at 18:33. Bryant also added an assist.
Abigail Levy made 35 saves in goal for the Mavericks, with the Bulldogs outshooting MSU 37-22.
The Mavericks (7-10-3) play St. Cloud State at 1:07 p.m. today at Duluth.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men’s basketball: St. Olaf outscored the Gusties by 18 points in the second half en route to an 84-68 MIAC victory at St. Peter.
Gustavus led 37-35 at halftime.
Logan Rezac led Gustavus with 21 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Kaleb Feahn had 15 points. Jake Guse finished with nine points, seven rebounds and three blocks.
Troy Diggins Jr. led four Oles in double figures with 24 points. Nate Albers had 22 points and four rebounds.
Gustavus (3-8, 3-3) hosts Carleton on Monday.
Women’s basketball: Paige Richert had 14 points and 10 rebounds in GAC’s 65-56 home MIAC win over St. Olaf.
The Gusties used a big fourth quarter, outscoring the Oles 21-14.
Caitlin Rorman finished with 16 points and five rebounds, while Ava Gonsorowski added 14 points and five assists.
GAC (10-1) plays Saturday at Arden Hills against Bethel.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Hanna Geistfeld led Bethany with 29 points and 10 rebounds in a nonconference home win over Valley City State.
Abby Olson also had a big game for Bethany, scoring 26 points.
The Vikings out-rebound Valley City 53-44, and shot 36.8% from the field.
Bethany (9-2) hosts Minnesota Morris at 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.
