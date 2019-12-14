FAYETTE, IOWA -- Minnesota State went into overtime for the second time this season, but Upper Iowa prevailed 92-88 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men's basketball game Saturday.
Freshman Ryland Holt had the first double-double of his career, ending with 22 points and 11 rebounds with five assists and three blocks. Cameron Kirksey added 31 points and seven rebounds, marking the second time in his career that he's scored more than 30 points in a game. Kevin Krieger scored 22 points and grabbed six rebounds.
Minnesota State shot 52.2% from the field.
Minnesota State (3-7, 1-3 in Northern Sun) plays at Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday.
Women's basketball: Minnesota State used a 31-point fourth quarter to defeat Upper Iowa in a Northern Sun game at Fayette, Iowa.
Upper Iowa led 58-47 after three quarters. The Mavericks made 9 of 16 shots in the fourth quarter, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, and 9 of 10 free throws.
Kirstin Klitzke led Minnesota State with 18 points, 11 coming in the fourth quarter. Rachel Shumski scored 17 points with nine rebounds, and Kristi Fett had 11 points and three blocked shots.
Minnesota State (6-2), which has won five of the last six games, plays at Concordia-St. Paul on Wednesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's basketball: The No. 25-rated Gusties led from start to finish, defeating Concordia 88-57 in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Gustavus shot 52.7% percent from the floor, including 15 3-pointers. The defense made 19 steals and forced 29 turnovers.
Ava Gonsorowski scored 23 points, making five 3-pointers. Caitlin Rorman scored 18 points, one more than teammate Maddy Rice.
The Gusties (8-1, 5-0) are off until Dec. 30, when they play a nonconference home game against Wisconsin-River Falls.
Men's basketball: Peter Lundquist scored 15 points, and Logan Rezac added 12 points as the Gusties knocked off Concordia 76-59 in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Nolan Malo, Benji Lundberg and Isaac Douglas each scored 10 points, and Jake Guse had a team-high eight rebounds and five blocked shots. It was the most blocked shots by a Gustavus player since Paul Blacklock had six against Hamline on Feb. 2, 2011.
The Gusties (3-5, 3-2) will head to Claremont, California, for a pair of nonconference games on Dec. 29 and Dec. 31.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's basketball: Justin Schrupp scored a career-high 14 points in an 84-60 Upper Midwest Athletic Conference loss at Wisconsin-Superior.
Cire Mayfield added 10 points.
The Yellowjackets opened the game on a 24-0 run.
Bethany (5-4, 2-1) hosts Carleton in a nonconference game on Monday.
Women's basketball: Abby Olson hit the game-winning shot with 12 seconds to play, lifting Bethany to a 69-68 win over Wisconson-Superior in a UMAC game at Superior, Wisconsin.
It was Wisconsin-Superior's first conference loss.
Olson finished with 25 points. Hanna Geistfeld and and Kenlie Pytleski each had 13 points.
The Vikings (6-2, 2-1) host St. Benedict's on Dec. 28.
