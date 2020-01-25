ST. PAUL — Ava Gonsorowski scored 21 points and the No. 23 Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball team defeated Macalester 82-65 in a MIAC game Saturday.
Marisa Gustafson finished with 18 points and four rebounds, while Paige Richert finished with 16 points and four rebounds. Anna Sanders added seven rebounds.
Gustavus shot 51.8% from the field.
The Gusties (14-3, 10-2 in MIAC) host Saint Benedict at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Men's basketball: The Gusties surrendered an eight-point halftime lead and lost 80-72 at Macalester.
Kaleb Feahn finished with 16 points and six rebounds for Gustavus. Logan Rezac had seven points, nine rebounds and 11 assists, and Isaac Douglas added 11 points.
The Gusties were out-rebounded 41-36.
Gustavus (8-10, 8-5) plays at Saint John's Wednesday.
Women's hockey: Hailey Holland had a hat trick and two assists as the No. 5 Gusties defeated St. Thomas 6-0 for an MIAC road win.
It was the fourth straight shutout win for the Gusties.
Molly McHugh had two goals and two assists, and Kristina Press finished with three assists. Kayla Vrieze had a goal and an assist. Katie McCoy stopped 20 saves in goal.
Gustavus (13-2-1, 9-0-1) plays Friday at Hamline.
Men's hockey: Connor Clemons scored two goals for the Gusties in a 3-3 MIAC tie at home to St. Thomas. Gustavus won the ensuing shootout for the extra point in the standings.
Caleb Anderson had a goal and an assist, and goaltender Robbie Goor stopped 10 shots. Gustavus outshot St. Thomas 32-13.
Gustavus (8-6-3, 4-2-2) hosts Hamline on Friday.
Bethany
Men's basketball: Trenton Krueger scored 23 points, including the 1,000th of his career, and had 15 rebounds in 91-77 UMAC win at Minnesota Morris Morris.
Jared Milinkovich had 19 points, five rebounds and four steals. Cire Mayfield and Trevin Nelson each scored 12 points.
The Vikings shot 45.1% from the field, and out-rebounded Morris 45-32.
Bethany (13-5, 8-1) will host Martin Luther on Wednesday.
Women's basketball: Kenlie Pytleski scored the go-ahead basket with 12 seconds remaining, and the Vikings defeated Minnesota Morris 60-59 in an UMAC game at Morris.
The Vikings have now won a school-record 10 straight games.
Hanna Geistfeld led Bethany with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Abby Olson had 18 points, and Pytleski scored 10.
Bethany held Morris to 17.4% from the field.
Bethany (15-2, 8-1) will host Martin Luther on Wednesday.
Minnesota State
Wrestling: The No. 17 Mavericks defeated No. 23 Minot State in an NSIC road dual.
Third-ranked Kyle Rathman got a pin at 149 pounds, and Matthew Blome scored a pin in the 197-pound match.
No. 9 Louie Sanders (141 pounds) won by major decision, and No. 10 Zach Johnston (174) won by technical fall.
The Mavericks (6-1, 2-0) wrestle again Thursday at Southwest Minnesota State.
