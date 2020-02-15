MANKATO — In the final home game of her college career, Minnesota State senior McKenzie Sederberg scored an extra-attacker goal with 23.4 seconds remaining in regulation to tie No. 8 Minnesota Duluth at 1-1 in a WCHA women's hockey game Saturday at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Mariah Gardner and Tristen Truax assisted on Sederberg's goal.
After a scoreless overtime, UMD scored in 3-on-3 play to secure the extra point in the league standings.
Mavericks goaltender Calla Frank made 26 saves, and the Bulldogs' Maddie Rooney made 21 saves.
Sydney Brodt gave UMD a 1-0 lead at 14-10 of the second period.
The game was also final one at home for Emily Antony, Chloe Crosby, Sofia Poniar and Jordan Jackson.
The Mavericks (11-16-6, 4-14-4 in WCHA) close out the regular season against Minnesota on Friday and Saturday at Minneapolis.
Women's basketball: Tayla Stuttley had 21 points and nine rebounds, and Kristi Fett added 18 points and 14 rebounds as the Mavericks defeated Wayne State 93-80 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference game at Wayne, Nebraska.
Joey Batt also scored 22 points to go with four assists off the bench. The Mavericks made 12 of 26 from 3-point range. Stuttley was 5 of 9 from distance, and Batt was 4 of 7.
The Mavericks (14-10, 11-9 in Northern Sun) return home for the regular-season game against Upper Iowa on Friday and Winona State on Saturday.
Wrestling: The No. 17 Mavericks won eight matches, including three major decisions, to defeat Northern State 27-8 in a Northern Sun match at Bresnan Arena.
At 141 pounds, No. 9-rated Louie Sanders earned a 13-4 major decision win. No. 10-rated Zach Johnston won a 12-2 major decision at 174, and Trevor Turriff won by a 23-13 major decision at 184.
The Mavericks (10-3, 6-2) have two weeks off before competing in the NCAA Super Regionals on Febb. 29 at Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Women's tennis: Monika Ryan scored the Mavericks' only point in a 6-1 lossto Minnesota Duluth in a Northern Sun match at Duluth.
Ryan won 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 in the No. 1 singles match.
Minnesota State (1-3) plays Sunday against St. Cloud State at Duluth.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's basketball: No. 11 Bethel got 26 points from Taite Anderson and defeated the Gusties 82-69 in an MIAC game at St. Peter.
Ava Gonsorowski led the Gusties with 18 points. Caitlin Rorman had 15 points. Maddy Rice and Anna Sanders each scored 10.
The Gusties (17-6, 13-5 in MIAC) play Wednesday at St. Mary's.
Men's basketball: Eighteen turnovers, including four in the final four minutes, were costly for the Gusties in a 65-58 MIAC home loss to Bethel.
The Royals scored 21 points off turnovers. Gustavus led 24-11 with 5:56 remaining in the first half and 31-30 at halftime.
Nolan Malo led the Gusties with 17 points. Jake Guse had 16 points and seven rebounds.
Gustavus (8-15, 8-10) hosts St. Mary's on Wednesday.
Track and field: Annika Poe and Steven Orzolek each won an event as the Gusties participated in an indoor meet at Carleton.
Poe won the shot put at 12.67 meters, with teammate Annalee Olson-Sola in third at 11.0.
Erin Teichroew placed second in the 200-meter dash in 28.32, and Doris-Klein Mor finished third in the pole vault at 3.06 meters.
Orzolek won the shot put at 14.9 meters and placed third in the weight throw at 14.29. Trygve Capistrant-Kinney took third in the 600 run in 1:28.44, as did Avery Bradley in the shot put at 12.86.
Men's hockey: St. John's scored four goals in the first period and defeated Gustavus 6-2 in an MIAC game at St. Cloud.
Caleb Anderson scored the Gusties' first goal, assisted by Nick Klishko and Connor Clemons. Tyler Ebner scored the other goal, with an assist from Tyler King.
Gustavus had 33 shots on goal. Gusties' goaltender Robbie Goor made 11 saves.
Gustavus (10-10-3, 6-6-2) hosts Bethel on Friday.
Bethany Lutheran
Men's basketball: Brian Smith had 27 points, five assists and six steals to lead Bethany Lutheran to a 107-48 victory over Northland in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at Ashland, Wisconsin.
Smith was 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
Cire Mayfield had 12 points and 10 assists, and Jared Milinkovich and Hunter Nielsen each had nine rebounds.
Bethany led 52-16 at halftime.
The Vikings (17-6, 12-2 in UMAC) host Crown on Wednesday.
Women's basketball: Hanna Geistfeld scored 37 points, making 16 of 21 field goals, to help Bethany defeat Northland 81-64 in a UMASC game at Ashland, Wisconsin.
Abby Olson added 18 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists. Geistfeld also had seven rebounds, helping the Vikings build a 62-25 advantage in rebounds.
Bethany established the lead by outscoring Northland 33-17 in the second quarter.
Bethany (19-3, 12-2) plays at home Wednesday against Crown.
