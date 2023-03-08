AUBURNDALE, FLA. — Tanner Shumski pitched three scoreless innings for his first save, helping the Minnesota State baseball team defeat Grand Valley State 3-2 in the final game of the Central Florida Invitational on Wednesday.
Shumski gave up just one hit and one walk with one strikeout.
Ryan Friedges had a two-run single in the second inning and Adam Schneider added an RBI single in the third to build a 3-0 lead.
Dylan Gotto was the winning pitcher, allowing one earned run on five hits with four strikeouts in six innings.
Minnesota State (10-4) is scheduled to play its home opener on March 18 against Northern State.
Women's golf: The Mavericks shot 316 in the second round for a two-day total of 630 and a fifth-place finish at the Southwest Minnesota State Spring Invitational at Litchfield Park, Arizona.
Western New Mexico State won the tournament at 599 (293-306).
Dalaney Conrad led Minnesota State, tying for 11th at 155 (79-76).
Sam Soulier (78-80) and Sammy Youngquist (79-79) tied for 16th at 158, and Madi McGinty finished tied for 21st at 159 (78-81).
Minnesota State competes at the Missouri Western Invite on March 27-28 at St. Joseph, Missouri.
Women's swimming and diving: Minnesota State's 200-yard medley relay placed 14th during the first day of the NCAA II Championship at Indianapolis.
Abby Gronholz, Brooke Shell, Nicole Beckman and Elise Mishmash finished in 1:42.97 to earn six team points.
Aspen Warnygora ended up 22nd in diving with 353.35 points.
The meet continues Thursday.
