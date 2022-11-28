MANKATO — Minnesota State junior center David Silye has been named Central Collegiate Hockey Association's forward of the week following his performance in a league series Friday and Saturday against No. 20 Michigan Tech at Houghton, Michigan.
It's the second time this season that Silye has been honored by the conference.
Silye scored twice and had an assist in the series with Tech, which was a loss on Friday and a shootout win on Saturday.
For the season, he leads Minnesota State in scoring with 11-5—16 in 14 games. In his last seven games, he's scored eight goal with two assists.
Minnesota State (8-5-1, 5-2-1 in CCHA) hosts a league series with Ferris State on Friday and Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Mavericks rated No. 11
Minnesota State was rated No. 111 in the DCU/USCHO NCAA Division I men's hockey poll, which was announced Monday.
The Mavericks, who dropped one spot from last week, went 0-1-1 in games at Michigan Tech last weekend.
Next up for Minnesota State is a Central Collegiate Hockey Association home series against Ferris State on Friday and Saturday.
Gusties are No. 1
The Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team has moved up to No. 1 in the USHCO poll, which was announced Monday.
The Gusties received nine of 20 first-place votes to top Wisconsin-River Falls. Middlebury, Plattsburgh and Adrian round out the top five.
Gustavus (8-0-0, 4-0-0 in MIAC) plays a home-and-home series with St. Mary's this weekend, starting Friday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
