ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus scored six goals in the third period to defeat Wisconsin-Superior 7-0 in a nonconference women’s hockey game Tuesday at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Clara Billings scored a pair of goals, while Hannah Gray, Hailey Holland, Kaitlyn Holland, Sophia Coltvet and Lily Mortenson each scored one.
Katie McCoy, Jori Jones and Maria Widen each played one period in goal, combining for five saves. The Gusties had 54 shots on goal.
The No. 2-rated Gusties (6-0) will play an MIAC home-and-home series with Bethel, starting Friday at Blaine.
Men’s basketball: Crown College led 49-27 at halftime and defeated the Gusties 83-75 in a nonconference game at St. Bonifacius.
Spencer Swanson and Adam Biewen each scored 23 points to lead the Gusties, both making three 3-pointers. Swanson had nine rebounds, and Biewen had eight.
Evan Wieker grabbed eight rebounds, and Jake Guse had six assists.
The Gusties shot 32.1% in the first half and 49.6% in the second.
Gustavus had a 37-30 advantage rebounding, but Crown had 27 assists and shot 51.5% from the field.
Gustavus (0-2) hosts St. Mary’s on Saturday in the MIC opener at Gus Youg Court.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Haley Meyer had a game-high 23 points in the Vikings’ 73-61 nonconference loss to Wisconsin-Stout at Menomonie, Wisconsin.
The Blue Devils went on a 9-0 run to begin the fourth quarter to build the lead.
Ashley Schindele had 14 points, making 4 of 6 from 3-point range, to go with six rebounds. Taryn Christensen had eight rebounds.
Wisconsin-Stout had a 37-29 advantage in rebounding, with 15 offensive rebounds.
The Vikings (0-4) play at Wisconsin-Platteville on Saturday.
