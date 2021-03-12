The Free Press
BIRMINGHAM, ALA. — Three members of the Minnesota State women’s track & field program advanced to final events, and Katie Taylor added another first-team All-American honor Friday at the NCAA Championships.
Taylor, who won the national championship in the weight throw on Thursday, placed seventh in the shot put at 47-feet-5 3/4. Brea Perron finished 10th at 44-6 to earn second-team All-America honors.
In the long jump, Makayla Jackson finished 12th with a top mark of 17-11 3/4.
Denisha Cartwright took first place in the preliminaries of the 60 hurdles in 8.48 seconds, ensuring first team All-American honors. McKenzie Keune finished seventh at 8.77 to advance to the finals.
In the 60 dash preliminaries, Jackson (7.55) and Cartwright (7.59) finished sixth and eighth, respectively, to advance to the finals. Ja’Cey Simmons finished ninth for second-team All-America honors.
Cartwright finished fifth in the 200 dash prelims in 24.60 and will run again Saturday. Grace Hartman (25.07) and Rose Cramer (25.11) earned second-team All-American honors.
Men’s track
Minnesota State have two first-team All-Americans and two second-team All-Americans at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship.
Kornelius Klah finished second in the 60 hurdles prelims in 7.92 which guarantees first-team All-American status.
Deveyonn Brown finished third in the high jump to claim All-American status and earn 5.5 team points. His top clear came at 6-10 /4.
In the 800 run, Tanner Maier finished 11th in 1:54.44 to earn second team All-American honors.
Women’s soccer
Minnesota State defeated Upper Iowa 4-1 in the final placement game of the Spring Soccer Tournament at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Allie Williams scored the only goal of the first half, assisted by Haley Mendoza. Early in the second half, Brynn Desens scored on a penalty kick.
Olivia Thoen scored off a pass from Shelby Lund to make it 3-0, and the final goal came from Jenny Vetter, with assists by Claire Cater and Olivia Sharar.
The Mavericks compete against Southwest Minnesota State on Sunday in the championship game of the tournament.
Wrestling
All three Minnesota State wrestlers have advanced to the final day of action at the NCAA Division II Championships in St. Louis, Missouri.
Junior Trevor Turriff, who was seeded second at 174 pounds, received a first-round bye before picking up a 5-4 decision over Max Bruss of Mary to advanced to Saturday’s semifinals.
Senior Kyle Rathman, also seeded No. 2 at 149, opened the meet with a 10-3 decision over Gabe Johnson of Central Oklahoma. Rathman lost in the second round, but he came back with a 4-0 win over Logan Bailey of Indianapolis.
Seeded seventh at 125, senior Trenton McManus won 4-1 over Matt Siszka of Pitt-Johnstown before dropping his second match. McManus stayed alive with a 7-1 win over Cole Jones of MSU Moorhead.
The meet concludes Saturday.
