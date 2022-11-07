Minnesota State's David Silye, Andy Carroll and Luc Wilson received the weekly awards from the CCHA for their performance ln last week's men's hockey sweep of St. Thomas.
Silye, a junior center, was named the league's forward of the week after scoring five goals in the home-and-home series.
He scored twice in Friday's 7-2 victory on the road, then came back with a natural hat trick in the first period of Saturday's 4-3 victory at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. It was Silye's second career hat trick and the first natural hat trick for the Mavericks since Brad McClure did it in the WCHA championship game in 2015.
Silye leads the Mavericks in scoring with eight goals and three assists.
Carroll, a senior, received the defenseman of the week award. He had three assists in the series, including one on the game-winner Friday.
Carroll has six assists this season.
Wilson has been named the rookie of the week after totaling a goal and four assists in the series. He had his first career goal and two assists in Friday's win.
Minnesota State (7-3, 4-0 in CCHA), which moved up two spots to No. 6 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, has a weekend off before hosting Northern Michigan on Nov. 18-19.
WCHA award
Minnesota State’s Charlotte Akervik was named the WCHA defender of the week following a nonconference sweep of Sacred Heart.
Akervik scored a pair of goals, one on the power play and another shorthanded, in Friday’s 4-1 win.
Akervik has 36 points in her career, which ranks fifth in program history for a defender.
The Mavericks play an exhibition game against Wisconsin-Eau Claire on Monday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Region rankings
The Minnesota State football team moved up one spot to No. 3 in the Super Region 4 rankings with one game remaining in the regular season.
Angelo State and Colorado School of Mines remained in first and second, respectively.
Bemidji State is followed by Winona State, Wayne State, Sioux Falls, Colorado State-Pueblo, Minnesota Duluth and Augustana. The top seven after this week's games will qualify for the NCAA playoffs.
The Mavericks (8-2) host Winona State (8-2 at noon Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
Gusties honored
Dalton Thelen was named the MIAC special team players of the week for football.
Thelen had 310 all-purpose yards, including a MIAC-record 261 yards on kickoff returns, to help Gustavus defeat 49-37.
Thelen’s 93-yard yard return for a touchdown late in the game sealed the victory. He also caught five passes for 53 yards, including a 26-yard touchdown.
In women's hockey, Kayla Vrieze was named the MIAC defensive player of the week as the Gusties shut out Lake Forest in both games last weekend.
Vrieze also added a goal and two assists Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.