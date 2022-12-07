The Free Press
RIVER FALLS, WIS. — Katie McCoy made 32 saves for her third consecutive shutout, leading No. 1 Gustavus Adolphus to a 2-0 victory over No. 2 Wisconsin-River Falls in a nonconference women’s hockey game Wednesday.
McCoy has seven shutouts this season, which leads Division III. McCoy’s goal-against average dropped to 0.36.
Kaitlyn Holland scored a first-period goal to put the Gusties ahead. Clara Billings and Brooke Remington had the assists.
Gustavus added a power-play goal with 21 seconds to play, with Sophia Coltvet scoring and Kayla Vrieze and Hannah Gray each getting an assist.
The Gusties had 34 shots on goal.
Gustavus (11-0) hosts Wisconsin-River Falls on Saturday.
Women’s basketball: The Gusties led 27-13 after the first quarter and defeated St. Olaf 71-61 in an MIAC game at Northfield.
Eight players scored 5 or more points, with Izzy Quick, Kylie Baranick and Anna Sanders each scoring 10.
Quick led the team with six rebounds, and Sanders made five steals.
Gustavus (6-1, 4-1 in MIAC) hosts Augsburg on Saturday.
Men’s basketball: Spencer Swanson and Evan Wieker both had career scoring games as the Gusties defeated St. Olaf 94-87 in an MIAC game at Gus Young Court.
Swanson scored 31 points, and Wieker added 30 points in the victory.
Swanson, who also had 12 rebounds, was 12 of 18 from the field, including 3 of 6 from 3-point range. Wieker was 10 of 13 from the field and 8 of 9 at the free-throw line, and he had a team-high four assists.
Jordan Schommer and Adam Biewen each scored 10 points. Schommer also had three steals.
Gustavus shot 59.0% from the field and made 7 of 16 3-pointers.
The Gusties (3-4, 3-2) host Augsburg on Saturday.
