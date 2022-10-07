The Free Press
ST. CLOUD — Jenny Vetter scored with less than five minutes to play as Minnesota State defeated St. Cloud State 2-1 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s soccer match Friday at Husky Stadium.
Brynn Desens put the Mavericks ahead 1-0 in the first half, assisted by Maille Mathis. However, the Huskies tied the match in the second half, scoring with less than 10 minutes to go.
Mackenzie Rath made four saves for the Mavericks, who had eight shots on goal.
Minnesota State (9-1-2, 7-0-2 in Northern Sun) plays at Minnesota Duluth on Sunday.
Volleyball: Toryn Richards had 15 kills as Minnesota State defeated Minnesota Crookston 25-16, 20-25, 21-25, 25-21, 15-4 in a Northern Sun match at Crookston.
Sophie Tietz had 12 kills, 10 blocks and five service aces, while Brooke Bolwerk had 44 assists. Ellie Kline made a team-high 23 digs.
Minnesota State (5-13, 4-6 in Northern Sun) plays at Bemidji State on Saturday.
Women’s hockey: Kennedy Bobyck scored the only goal for the Mavericks in a 2-1 overtime loss at Minnesota Duluth.
Claire Butorac had the assist.
Minnesota Duluth had a 42-15 advantage in shots on goal.
The teams play again Saturday at Duluth.
Women’s swimming and diving: Minnesota State won two diving events in a 184-115 loss to South Dakota at the Minnesota State pool.
Ayla Taylor won the 1-meter diving with 242.90 points, while Carla Gutierrez Anaya won the 3-meter with 243.0.
Abby Gronholz took first in the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.00.
Minnesota State hosts St. Cloud State and Truman State on Oct. 15.
Gustavus Adolphus
Volleyball: Marlee Turn and Sarah Elliott each had 15 kills as the Gusties defeated Augsburg 25-22, 25-18, 23-25, 25-17 to survive as the only undefeated team in the MIAC.
Lauren Klaith added 10 kills, and Kasie Tweet had 43 assists and 13 digs. Maren Sundberg made 20 digs.
The Gusties play at St. Olaf on Saturday.
