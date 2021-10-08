The Free Press
MANKATO — Jenny Vetter scored a career-high four goals, including three in the first 27 minutes, and led Minnesota State to a 5-0 victory over Upper Iowa in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s soccer match Friday at The Pitch.
Allie Williams assisted on two of Vetter’s goals, and Maille Mathis and Brynn Desens had the other assists.
Nadia Lowery scored just before halftime, assisted by Rachel Luedtke, to make it 4-0.
Vetter added her fourth goal just a couple minutes into the second half, assisted by Allie Williams. Vetter is the third player in program history to score at least four goals in a game. Amber Dusosky scored five goals in a 2000 game, and Nikki Knautt scored four in a game in 1997.
Mackenzie Rath made two saves for the Mavericks, who had eight shots on goal.
The Mavericks have won four straight by a combined score of 13-0.
The Mavericks (7-2-1, 5-1-1 in Northern Sun) hosts Winona State on Sunday.
Women’s hockey: Kelsey King scored four goals to tie a team record and lead the Mavericks to a 6-2 nonconference victory over Lindenwood at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center.
Lindenwood led 2-0 after one period, but King scored three goals in the second period. She added a fourth goal midway through the third period, and she also had an assists for a five-point game, which tied another team record.
Charlotte Akervik and Jessica Boland also scored goals for Minnesota State.
The Mavericks had 26 shots on goal. Calla Frank made 21 saves.
Minnesota State (4-1) hosts Lindenwood again on Saturday, starting at 2 p.m.
Volleyball: Mariah Edgington had 11 kills as Minnesota State swept Minnesota-Crookston 25-17, 25-15, 25-12 in a Northern Sun match at Bresnan Arena.
Ellie Danielson added nine kills and four blocks. Brooke Bolwerk made 18 assists, and Dana Schindler had 13 assists.
The Mavericks (9-7, 4-4) plays at 2 p.m. Saturday against Bemidji State at Bresnan Arena.
Bethany Lutheran
Men’s golf: The Vikings stayed in first place after Friday’s second round of the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference championships, being played at Pebble Creek Golf Club near Becker.
The Vikings have a two-day, 36-hole total of 618, eight strokes ahead of defending champion Wisconsin-Superior.
Bethany’s Nick Hansen (71-79) leads the tournament at 150, one stroke ahead of North Central’s Ben Long. Daniel Nitardy (74-80) is sixth at 154.
The final round is Saturday.
Women’s golf: Bethany is fifth at 841 after two rounds of the UMAC Championships at Pebble Creek Golf Club.
Hayley Thompson is tied for second at 172. Miranda Bresnahan is tied for 14th at 188.
Northwestern leads the team race at 707, and Payton Sierra of Minnesota Morris leads all individuals at 168.
The final round will be held Saturday.
Volleyball: Esther Peeters served five aces in the Vikings’ 26-24, 25-20, 25-21 loss to Minnesota Morris in a UMAC match at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Alexis Morsching and Rilee Hohbein each made nine kills, and Megan Gallagher had 27 assists.
Bethany (3-15, 1-5) hosts Crown on Saturday.
