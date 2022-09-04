ALLENDALE, MICH. — Jenny Vetter scored with less than 5 minutes to play, and Minnesota State defeated No. 1-ranked Grand Valley State 1-0 in a nonconference women's soccer match Sunday.
Olivia Thoen assisted on the winning goal at 85:25.
It was Vetter's first goal of the season, but she set the Minnesota State record with the 20th game-winning goal of her career. She also stands fifth in program history with 105 points.
Mackenzie Rath made five saves to get the shutout. She now has 13 shutouts in her career, which is tied for fifth-most in program history. She also ranks seventh with 17 wins.
The Mavericks, who are rated No. 19, had eight shots on goal.
Minnesota State (2-1) begins the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference schedule with a home game Friday against Wayne State.
Gustavus Adolphus
Women's golf: Emily Kolb finished 16th and helped the Gusties to an eighth-place finish at the 13-team St. Benedict Invitational at Blackberry Ridge Golf Course near Sartell.
The Gusties shot 681 (348-333) in the two-day, 36-hole tournament, 58 strokes behind Carleton.
Kolb shot 86-76. Laurel Ward placed 27th at 170 (86-84), and Anika Reierson tied for 31st at 172 (86-86).
The Gusties compete at the Wartburg Invitational on Saturday and Sunday at Waverly, Iowa.
Men's golf: The Gusties' B team finished fourth and the A team placed fifth at the Augsburg Fall Invitational, which was played at Majestic Oaks Golf Club in Ham Lake.
St. John's won the tournament with a two-day total of 597 over 36 holes. The Gustavus B team shot 609 (307-302), three strokes ahead of the A team (305-307).
Wyatt Wasko tied for fourth at 147 (71-76), with Sam Skaar tying for seventh at 149 (75-74). Tommy Hiniker tied for 17th at 152 (78-74), and Chris Gutuza tied for 22nd at 153 (77-76).
Gustavus competes Saturday and Sunday at the Minnesota Classic, hosted at Pioneer Creek in Maple Plain.
Men's soccer: Jakob Foss scored in the 34th minute as the Gusties defeated St. Norbert's 1-0 in a nonconference match at DePere, Wisconsin.
Wesley Sanders made one save for his third straight shutout.
Matt Carlson assisted on Foss' goal. Gustavus had four shots on goal.
Gustavus (2-0-1) plays at Bethany Lutheran on Wednesday.
