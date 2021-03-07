MANKATO -- Jenny Vetter scored two goals within a minute of each other in the first half, and Minnesota State defeated Concordia-St. Paul 4-0 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women's soccer match Sunday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Vetter also assisted on a goal by Claire Cater that made it 3-0 before halftime. In the second half, Brynn Desens, who assisted on Vetter's goal in the first half, made it 4-0, with an assist from Cater.
The Mavericks had a 16-12 advantage on shots, with Mackenzie Rath making seven savces to combine on the shutout with Jessica Craigmile.
The Mavericks (2-0) host Upper Iowa on Friday at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
Softball: Mackenzie Ward pitched a one-hitter, striking out a career-high 15 batters over six innings, to lead the Mavericks to an 8-1 victory over Missouri Southern to wrap up the Emporia State Classic on Sunday at Emporia, Kansas.
Ward's previous high was 14 strikeouts, which she accomplished Saturday against Illinois-Springfield.
Sydney Nielsen went 2 for 3 with an RBI, while Hannah Hastings and Carly Esselman each had a hit and two RBI. Hannah McCarville and Hailey Forshee each had a hit and RBI.
The Mavericks (7-2) participate in the Hy-Vee Softball Classic, which begins March 19 at St. Joseph, Missouri.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's basketball: Kaleb Feahn had 18 points and six rebounds as the Gusties finished the season with an 87-69 loss to St. Thomas in an MIAC men's basketball game at Gus Young Court.
Logan Rezac scored 13 points, and Benji Lundberg had 12 points. Nolan Malo added 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Gustavus made 13 3-pointers.
The Gusties finish the season at 3-4, 3-3 in MIAC games.
Bethany Lutheran
Softball: Zoe Kinakin and Brynja Mielke each drove in three runs as Bethany split a nonconference doubleheader with Wisconsin-River Falls at the Maverick All-Sports Dome on Saturday.
Alyssa Kosta allowed just three hits over five innings as the Vikings won the opener 8-0. Kinakin and Mielke each had a hit and two RBIs, and Katelyn Halbach had two hits.
In Game 2, Bethany lost 7-2. Ana Christofferson had two hits, and Kinakin and Mielke each had an RBI.
Bethany's Dan Nessler became the winningest coach in program history. His record in five seasons is 67-71.
Bethany (3-7) hosts Finlandia on March 17 at the Maverick All-Sports Dome.
