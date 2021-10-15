The Free Press
MANKATO — Jenny Vetter scored with less than eight minutes remaining as Minnesota State defeated St. Cloud State 1-0 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference women’s soccer match Friday at The Pitch.
It was the sixth consecutive shutout for the Mavericks.
Olivia Thoen assisted on Vetter’s goal, which was the 17th game-winner of her career, one short of the program record.
Minnesota State had six shots on goal, while Mackenzie Rath made four saves for the shutout.
Minnesota State (9-2-1, 7-1-1 in Northern Sun) hosts Minnesota Duluth on Sunday.
Women’s hockey: Calla Frank made 44 saves in the Mavericks’ 3-0 loss to Minnesota in a WCHA game at Ridder Arena.
The Mavericks had 14 shots on goal. The Gophers were 3 of 4 on power plays.
Minnesota State (5-2, 1-2 in WCHA) hosts Minnesota at 4 p.m. Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. After the game, there will be a Skate with the Mavericks event.
Volleyball: Jessica Nelson made 15 kills as the Mavericks defeated Augustana 25-19, 20-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-8 in a Northern Sun match at Bresnan Arena.
Ellie Danielson had 11 kills, and Mariah Edgington added 10 kills, three blocks and 16 digs. Kiya Durant had nine blocks, and Dana Schindler had 31 assists and four blocks. Mara Quam made 15 digs.
Minnesota State (11-7, 6-4), which has won three straight matches, hosts Wayne State on Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s soccer: Bethany scored three goals in the second half to defeat Northland 4-0 in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference match at the Bethany field.
Olaitz Muguruza, Lexi Kaufman, Asia Jota and Laura Ruiz Rocha each scored goals, and Maddie Perry had two assists.
Zoe Kinakin made two saves for the shutout. Bethany had 14 shots on goal.
Bethany (9-4, 6-2 in UMAC) hosts Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday.
Men’s soccer: Agostina Curzio scored midway through the second overtime as the Vikings defeated Northland 1-0 in an UMAC home match.
The Vikings had 15 shots on goal. Nick Lundberg made two saves for the shutout.
Bethany (9-4, 9-0), which has a program-record eight-game winning streak, plays Wisconsin-Superior on Saturday at home.
