MANKATO — Kyreese Willingham hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play, and Devonte Thedford and Malik Willigham each made two free throws as Minnesota State defeated Wayne State 81-76 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
Quincy Anderson led Minnesota State with 25 points, and Kyreese Willingham had 20 points, including four 3-pointers, and eight rebounds. Malik Willingham had 15 points and five assists, and Thedford scored 10.
The Mavericks (15-7, 8-7 in Northern Sun) play Saturday at home against Augustana.
Women’s basketball: Mikayla Nachazel had 16 point and six rebounds as the Mavericks defeated Wayne State 95-58 in a Northern Sun game at Bresnan Arena.
The Mavericks shot 57.4% from the field.
Tayla Stuttley scored 12 points, and Maddy Olson scored 10.
The Mavericks (17-5, 13-5) host Augustana on Saturday.
Women’s hockey: Wisconsin scored the final three goals of the game, defeating Minnesota State 5-2 in a WCHA game at Madison, Wisconsin.
Brittyn Fleming and Kelsey King scored goals for the Mavericks. Calla Frank made 33 saves.
Minnesota State (12-16-1, 8-16-1) plays at Wisconsin again Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Ashley Schindele set a team record with nine 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 31 points in Bethany’s 95-78 win over Crown in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Hanna Geistfeld had 36 points and 13 rebounds.
Bethany (16-6, 11-0) hosts Minnesota Morris on Saturday.
Men’s basketball: Hunter Nielsen had 30 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings in a 102-77 UMAC home win against Crown.
Brian Smith had 29 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists.
Bethany (12-9, 8-3) hosts Minnesota Morris on Saturday.
