MANKATO — Malik Willingham scored a career-high 23 points, including a pair of free throws in the final minute, as Minnesota State defeated Minnesota State Moorhead 74-68 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference men’s basketball game Friday at Bresnan Arena.
Willingham was 5 of 7 from 3-point range.
Tyrell Stuttley had 15 points, making 7 of 11 field goals, and Devonte Thedford added 10 points. Kelby Kramer contributed seven points, 10 rebounds and two blocked shots.
The Mavericks shot 53.6% from the field in the second half, 50.0% for the game. The Dragons shot just 34.9% from the field.
Minnesota State (11-6, 5-6 in Northern Sun) hosts Northern State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Women’s hockey: The Mavericks’ three-game win streak ended with a 4-2 WCHA loss to the No. 5 Minnesota Duluth at Duluth.
Minnesota State senior Brittyn Fleming scored a goal and assist, giving her 101 points in her career.
Fleming joins Maggie Fisher (109 points from 2005-09) as the only MSU women’s hockey players to reach 100 points.
Kennedy Bobyck scored the Mavericks’ other goal. Calla Frank stopped 28 of 32 shots. The Mavericks had 29 shots on goal.
The Mavericks (12-12-1, 8-12-1) and Bulldogs finish the series at 3:07 p.m. Saturday at Duluth.
Wrestling: Minnesota State picked up its first Northern Sun win, defeating Minot State 26-10 on the road.
The Mavericks (1-1 in Northern Sun) compete at Mary on Saturday.
Bethany Lutheran
Women’s basketball: Hanna Geistfeld had 22 points, eight rebounds and four assists in the 94-51 victory over Martin Luther in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Haley Meyer scored 20 points, and Alexis Cloyd had 18 points, including four 3-pointers, and six assists. Ashley Schindele scored 15.
Bethany (13-6, 8-0) hosts Northland on Friday.
Men’s basketball: Brian Smith scored 21 points in the Vikings’ 96-55 UMAC win over visiting Martin Luther.
Justin Schrupp scored 19 points, and Hunter Nielsen grabbed nine rebounds.
Bethany (9-9, 5-3) takes on Northland on Friday at home.
