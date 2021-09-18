MANKATO — Mariah Edgington made 14 kills to help Minnesota State defeat Minot State 3-0 in a Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference volleyball match Saturday at Bresnan Arena.
Scores were 25-14, 25-12, 25-12.
Ellie Danielson made nine kills, and Dana Schindler had seven kills, 20 assists and three service aces. Mara Quam had 14 digs, and Brooke Bolwerk added 14 assists.
Minnesota State (7-3, 2-0 in Northern Sun) hosts Winona State on Tuesday.
Gustavus Adolphus
Men's soccer: Cole Schwartz scored for the Gusties in a 2-1 MIAC loss to Carleton at St. Peter.
Gustavus had a 13-6 advantage in shots on goal. Wesley Sanders made four saves.
The Gusties will host Bethany Lutheran on Tuesday.
Women's soccer: The Gusties fell 2-0 to Carleton in a MIAC match at St. Peter.
Shots on goal favored the Gusties 14-5.
Gustavus plays Wednesday at Coe College.
Volleyball: The Gusties split a pair of matches at the Wisconsin-Eau Claire tournament, defeating St. Norbert 30-28, 25-22, 25-16 and losing to Wisconsin-Eau Claire 25-18, 24-26, 16-25, 25-17, 17-15.
Against St. Norbert, Kate Holtan and Marlee Turnn each had 10 kills, and Kasie Tweet made 25 assists. Hailey Embacher had 29 digs.
Tweet made 45 assists against Wisconsin-Eau Claire. Holtan had 19 kills and 23 digs, and Sarah Elliott had 15 kills.
Bethany Lutheran
Volleyball: Morgan Goettlicher and Alexis Morsching each had nine kills in the Vikings' 18-25, 25-12, 25-14 nonconference loss at the Sports & Fitness Center.
Megan Gallagher had 29 assists, and Amia Broughten and Maddi Wendland each had 11 digs. Broughten served five aces.
The Vikings (2-9) host Marti Luther on Tuesday.
Women's soccer: Wisconsin-River Falls scored three minutes into overtime to defeat the Vikings 1-0 in a nonconference match at River Falls, Wisconsin.
Zoe Kinakin made 10 saves for Bethany, which had two shots on goal.
Bethany (3-2) hosts Faith Baptist Bible on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.