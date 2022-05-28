ALLENDALE, MICH. — Makayla Jackson and Denisha Cartwright each won two national championships for Minnesota State during the final day of the NCAA II Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Saturday.
Jackson won the 100-meter dash in 11.66 seconds, and Cartwright took first in the 100 hurdles in 13.35.
Jackson, Cartwright, Ja'Cey Simmons and Rose Cramer won the national championship in the 4x100 relay, finishing in 44.29, just .02 ahead of the runners-up. It's the first relay in program history to win a national championship.
Cartwright also finished fourth in the 200 dash in 23.55 and seventh in the 100 dash in 11.94. Jackson placed eighth in the 200 dash in 23.95.
Brea Perron earned first-team All-America honors in the shot put by placing fifth at 50-feet-1 3/4. Katie Taylor finished sixth at 49-3 to earn her second All-America honor of the meet.
The Mavericks finished third in the team standings, best in program history. It's the fifth time Minnesota State has been in the top 10.
During the three-day event, the Mavericks had 14 first- and second-team All-Americans.
For the men's team, Abel Christiansen finished 10th in the 100 hurdles in 14.71, and Steven Orzolek took 15th in shot put at 56-11 1/4.
The men's team had four All-Americans at the meet.
Gustavus Adolphus
Junior Birgen Nelson won the national championship in the 100 hurdles, highlighting the Gusties' effort on the final day of the NCAA III Championships at Geneva, Ohio.
Nelson set a meet record of 13.44 in winning the hurdles, breaking a record that had stood since 1998.
Nelson is the sixth national champion in program history and first since 2011. Nelson was also runner-up in the 400 hurdles in 59.22, which set a team record. She became Gustavus' third four-time All-American in outdoor track.
Elizabeth Donnelly placed fifth in the 800 run in a team-record time of 2:08.60, earning All-America honors.
On Friday, Annika Poe placed sixth in the shot put at 47-1 1/2, breaking the program record and earning All-America honors.
The Gusties ended up fifth in the team standings, which is the highest in program history.
Bethany Lutheran
Jake Marzinske turned in a second-team All-American performance in the triple jump at the NCAA III Championships at Geneva, Ohio.
Marzinkse covered 47-10, which is the second-best jump in program history.
