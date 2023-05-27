The Free Press
PUEBLO, COLO. — Minnesota State’s Lexi Hurst became the first shot-putter in team history to win a national championship, taking first Saturday at the NCAA II Outdoor Track & Field Championships.
Hurst set a team record by throwing 53-feet-10 1/4.
Denisha Cartwright took first in the 100-meter hurdles for the second straight season, setting a team record by finishing in 12.94.
Cartwright also earned All-America honors by taking second in the 200 dash in 23.10 and fourth in the 100 dash 11.13. Makayla Jackson took seventh in the 100 in 11.31, also receiving All-America honors.
Cartwright, Ja’Cey Simmons, Rose Cramer and Jackson placed second in the 4x100 relay in 44.21.
Flore Gracia became an All-American in the triple jump by taking fourth at 4-2, which is a team record. Teammate Lillian Washington finished ninth at 40-9 ½, and Stella Neophytou was 11th at 40-6 ¾.
Paige Hickson had an All-America finish in the pole vault, placing sixth at 13-1 1/2.
Samantha Sunnarborg finished 15th in the javelin throw at 138-6.
The Mavericks ended up second in the team competition with 57 points, trailing only Azusa Pacific (66).
For Minnesota State’s men’s team, Tanner Maier took eighth in the 800 run to 1:49.40 for an All-America award.
The Mavericks placed 25th as a team with 11 points.
Gustavus Adolphus
Senior Birgen Nelson defended her championship in the 100 hurdles at the NCAA III Championships at Rochester, New York.
Nelson won in 13.37 seconds.
Nelson also placed second in the 400 hurdles in 59.17, earning the eighth All-America honor in her career to tie a team record. She’s only the second Gustavus women’s track athlete to win three national championships.
Madi Kes placed 20th in the triple jump at 37-10 1/2.
The Gusties placed 10th in the team competition with 20 points.
In the men’s meet, Josh Beiswanger placed 16th in the hammer throw at 181-6.
Bethany Lutheran
Jake Marzinske became the program’s first All-American in track and field by placing sixth in the triple jump at the NCAA III meet.
He set the team record at 49-9 1/4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.