When I was a student at the University of St. Thomas in the early 1990s, there were often rumors of the school going Division I in hockey.
It’s likely that it was all talk, probably a reaction to St. Cloud State moving its program to D-I and joining Minnesota and Minnesota Duluth in the Western Collegiate Hockey Association just a few years earlier.
The Division III Tommies never did go D-I back then, but Minnesota State and Bemidji State would later move up from the Division II ranks and give the state of Minnesota five D-I hockey teams.
For three years, 2010-2013, all five of those teams were in the WCHA together.
Now, they’re divided among three conferences, with Minnesota State and Bemidji State in the WCHA, St. Cloud State and Minnesota Duluth in the NCHC and Minnesota in the Big Ten, after college hockey’s Great Schism of 2013.
There’s more realignment on the horizon now, with the decision announced in late June by Minnesota State and six other teams that they had given notice to the WCHA and planned to depart from the conference in two years to start a new league.
There has been no news out of that breakaway camp since the initial announcement. Perhaps they’re waiting to find an eighth team.
If so, one may have just showed up at their back door.
On Friday, none other than St. Thomas announced that it had been invited to join the Division I Summit League in 2021.
St. Thomas was kicked out — er, “involuntarily removed” — from the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference over the summer, a move that left its athletic teams in limbo for 2021-22 and beyond.
The university had to decide whether or not to remain Division III or move up to Division II or even Division I, the latter requiring a rather lengthy transition period that includes an eight-year stop at the D-II level.
It appears the Tommies are going all in on D-I.
The invitation to the Summit League — a conference that includes North Dakota, North Dakota State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Omaha, Denver, Fort Wayne, Oral Roberts and Western Illinois — could put St. Thomas on a fast track to D-I, if the NCAA grants it a waiver allowing it to bypass some of the reclassification rules.
The Summit League doesn’t have football or men’s and women’s hockey, so St. Thomas would have to find conference affiliations for those sports.
A lot has been pondered about football’s fate, especially considering lopsided wins in recent years were a big catalyst behind the MIAC’s unusual decision to give St. Thomas the boot.
Hockey has flown under the radar a bit though.
If St. Thomas indeed goes D-I, the Tommies would be a natural fit in some familiar conferences.
The women’s team could slip right into the WCHA, which has been at seven teams since North Dakota dropped the sport in 2017. Even with Northern Michigan studying whether to add women’s hockey, St. Thomas would be a nice fit, along with Minnesota State, Minnesota, St. Cloud State, Bemidji State, Minnesota Duluth, Wisconsin and Ohio State.
On the men’s side, the WCHA is on the verge of breaking up with Minnesota State, Bemidji State, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Lake Superior State, Ferris State and Bowling Green just starting the first of their final two seasons in the league.
St. Thomas appears to be a perfect fit in those teams’ new conference, giving the group not only a third Minnesota team to better balance things out geographically but one located right in the heart of the Twin Cities.
Of course, as we’ve seen throughout the realignment soap opera that’s been running for the last eight years or so, St. Thomas will have to make some big investments and other big strides, most notably getting a home rink and other facilities up to Division I standards.
But if St. Thomas is ready to move quickly to get its other sports Division I-ready, it’s certainly “like-minded” enough for the new hockey league. And consultant Morris Kurtz should be on the phone with St. Thomas ASAP, if he hasn’t been already, and do what the Summit League did.
Shane Frederick is The Free Press sports editor. Call him at 344-6373 or email him at sfrederick@mankatofreepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @puckato.
