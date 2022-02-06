MANKATO — A 4-1 record is a lot better than 3-2.
The No. 11-ranked Minnesota State softball team had won three of the first four games of the weekend Minnesota State Invitational at the Mavericks Sports Dome but faced a 5-4 deficit in the fifth inning Sunday, having just surrendered a 4-0 lead in the finale against Lewis University.
But a game-winning single by Sydney Nielsen and a save by Mackenzie Ward allowed the Mavericks to escape with a 6-5 victory.
“I put this schedule together to get some strong region games to set us up for the conference and postseason,” Minnesota State coach Lori Meyer said. “These games should give us some confidence. We have a good mix of veterans, but we also have a lot of young players who were getting in there this weekend.”
The Mavericks defeated Northwest Missouri State 8-0 on Friday, then defeated Washburn 3-1 on Saturday afternoon. The only loss of the weekend came later Saturday when four errors led to six unearned runs led to an 8-5 loss to Missouri Western.
However, the Mavericks came back with a 15-3 win over Washburn and 6-5 win over Lewis to finish the tournament.
“It was really big to win that last one,” senior shortstop Torey Richards said. “Every game counts, especially for postseason rankings.”
Richards led the Mavericks with seven hits in the tournament, including the 200th of her career, and 11 RBIs.
The team batted .314 with four home runs in the five games. The pitchers had a 1.25 earned-run average with an opponents batting average of 2.46 and 38 strikeouts in 32 innings.
Ward finished the tournament with a 2-1 record and a save, with a 1.65 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 17 innings.
“Our offense was really good,” Richards said. “We were driving the ball, scoring a lot of runs. Executing the things we need to do.”
Meyer said there were plenty of teachable moments in the five games, but she’d rather have those early in the season instead of late, when a mistake can lead to a season-ending loss.
“I thought we showed some fight,” she said. “I think we’ve show the ability to learn and get better. When you play a 56-game schedule, not every win is going to be pretty. But ugly wins are OK, too.”
The Mavericks (4-1) compete at the Emporia State Classic on Feb. 18-19 at Emporia, Kansas.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.