CLEVELAND — Cheyanne Tarango fired a five-hit shutout Saturday, leading the Cleveland Comets to a 4-0 shutout over the Aussie Peppers in an NPF women’s softball game.
Sashel Palacios smacked a home run and had two RBIs for the winners. Amanda Sanchez finished 2 for 2 with an RBI.
Leah Parry led the Peppers with two hits in three at-bats. Leigh Godfre, Jade Wall and Verity Long had the other hits for Mankato.
Ellen Roberts started for Mankato took the loss. Coley Ries finished up, tossing 12/3 innings and allowing two earned runs on two hits.
