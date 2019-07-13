CLEVELAND — Cheyanne Tarango fired a five-hit shutout Saturday, leading the Cleveland Comets to a 4-0 shutout over the Aussie Peppers in an NPF women’s softball game.

Sashel Palacios smacked a home run and had two RBIs for the winners. Amanda Sanchez finished 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Leah Parry led the Peppers with two hits in three at-bats. Leigh Godfre, Jade Wall and Verity Long had the other hits for Mankato.

Ellen Roberts started for Mankato took the loss. Coley Ries finished up, tossing 12/3 innings and allowing two earned runs on two hits.

The Free Press

React to this story:

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags