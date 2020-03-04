Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with some showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.