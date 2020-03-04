MANKATO -- The talented Mankato East boys basketball team put on a display Wednesday night in defeating New Ulm 93-38 in the opening-round of the Section 2AAA tournament at the East gym.
East, the No. 2-ranked team in Class AAA, wasted little time in showing of its abilities, blitzing the nets and jumping out to a 29-2 advantage midway through the first half. Three players -- senior guard Jax Madson, sophomore forward B.J. Omot and junior guard Pal Kueth -- each fired in 14 first-half points in helping East build a 64-13 cushion.
"No matter what you try to take away, they find ways to score," Eagles' coach Matt Dennis said. "We came with a game plan to make them beat us from the outside, and they certainly did. I've never questioned my kids' effort; they just got beat by a team that has more talent than any team we've played this year. They're the most athletic team, and they're No.1 because they earned it."
After Jordan Merseth's close-range turnaround and Madson's free-throw line jumper got the Cougars going, Cole Rhode's putback made it 4-2. However, Kueth's left-side 3-pointer triggered a 25-0 burst, capped by Kueth's right-side triple. Madson, who surpassed Damani Hayes' school-record of 1,464 points, converted two driving hoops in the surge before his right-baseline 3-pointer with 6:34 to go broke the record and gave East a 44-6 margin.
"We knew coming in that everybody is 0-0 and you have to play one game at a time," said Madson, who finished with 16 points, five assists and three steals. "We wanted to clamp down on the defensive end and then get out in transition. We knew we were the more athletic team. You know everything is clicking when you get that many points in a half.
"We have a lot of guys who can score, and that's what I love about this team. The scoring record is a great accomplishment, but I just want to keep winning since last year we fell one game short. We wanted to get to the state tournament this year and make some noise. I am all about the team. It feels great to pass Damani but I am looking toward team goals right now."
Omot's dunk off a baseline move and top-of-the-key 3-pointer kept things heading in a one-way direction, and the Eagles (7-18) never recovered. Senior Reece Melby connected on a trio of 3-pointers in putting through a team-best 17 points. Omot ended up with 18 points and five rebounds for the winners, who also received 11 points from Merseth and 10 from senior wing Dom Bangu. Joich Gong dished out a team-best five assists while Owen Atherton, Grant Hermer and Kueth each collected four.
"We just wanted to play 100 percent the whole game," Kueth said. "We wanted to keep pushing the ball and playing as a team. We made sure our defense was pressuring all over the court because our size can give teams problems. ... It's always exciting to get dunks because the whole team and the crowd loves it."
East made 38 of 58 from the field for 65.5%, compared to the Eagles' 14 of 43 for 32.5%. The Cougars dominated the glass 31-17 and committed fewer turnovers 21-5.
"We shot the ball really well," Omot said. "It was Round 1, so we didn't take anything for granted. We know everyone is going to come after us so we just need to stay focused. This team has a great bond on and off the court. We're really good defensively because we have players who can guard anybody. We have quick feet and we're lengthy."
East (26-1) advances to Saturday's 6 p.m. semifinal game against Hutchinson at Gustavus' Lund Center.
