Nicholas Werk gave up a hit in the second inning.
Turns out, it was the last hit he allowed.
Werk allowed one hit, with six walks and eight strikeouts, to lead Mankato East past Mankato 9-7 in a nonconference game Friday at ISG Field. It was East’s first win against West since 2019.
The game was delayed for 35 minutes by rain and lightning and took nearly three hours to complete.
The game was originally scheduled for April 18, but an active shooter situation near the ballpark forced a postponement that day.
The Scarlets scored first on Brandon Hinrichsen’s two-out single in the second inning, but East answered quickly when Derek Rundle led off the top of the third with a solo home run. East added another run in the third on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Kopesky.
East built a lead in the fifth, scoring four runs without a hit. Rundle gained an RBI on a bases-loaded walk, and two errors allowed three runs to score.
The Cougars made it 9-1 in the sixth, with Logan Swalve and Rundle collecting RBI singles. Werk stole on the back end of a double steal
Werk came out of the game in the sixth, and the Scarlets rallied, taking advantage of five walks. Will Vosburg and Jace Liebl each had a two-run single in the rally, and a run scored on a wild pitch as the lead slipped to 9-7.
However, Owen Studtman pitched a perfect seventh inning for the save.
Zach Benson took the loss for West, pitching four innings.
East (6-5, 5-3 in Big Nine Conference) hosts Winona for a doubleheader on Monday. West (6-4, 6-3) plays at Northfield. The rematch, which will be a conference game, is at East on May 23.
