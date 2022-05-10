Depth is what the true team track and field meet is all about.
Eight events into Tuesday’s Section 2AA True Team track and field meet at Wolverton Field, the Mankato East girls still did not have a first-place finish in any single event. Yet the Cougars led the competition with 192 points.
They were able to garner the lead on the strength of their second-, third-, fourth- and fifth-place performances. In short, their team depth was carrying the day, and that’s exactly why the true-team format was originally adopted by coaches.
“Every meet we go to you hear people talking to our coach about what a strong team we have,” Mankato East junior Emmy Schulz said. “We don’t just have a strong performer in almost every event, but we have two or three in a lot of them.”
East won the nine-team meet with 472 points. Fairmont was second (427), Waseca was fourth (365) and St. Peter was eighth (236).
East’s initial first-place effort came in the high jump where Lexi Karge went 5-feet-0. The Cougars’ 4x100-meter relay team of Kaylie Geraets, Rylie Hansen, Ashlyn Hering and Avery Schuh took first in 52.23, and Hansen also won the pole vault with height of 10-0.
The Cougars closed out the meet by winning the 4x400 relay. The foursome of Schulz, Ava Thibodeau, Lauren Henkels and Addie Peed turned in a time of 4:13.36.
Schulz joined with Megan Friedrichs, Eva Peterson and Madison Wolle to take second in the 4x800 relay and was the runner-up in the 300 hurdles in 48.77. The 300 hurdles time was a PR for Schulz and the best for an East girl since 2012.
Randi Baier delivered a second for East in the discus at 98-0. Hansen was second in the long jump at 16-5 1/4.
“This is the meet we use to gauge how strong our team is and how we’re doing toward the end of the season,” Schulz said. “Just based on how we’ve been performing lately, I’d say we have a pretty good team.”
St. Peter’s Kate Gurrola had a nice meet, winning the discus with a heave of 110-0 and taking second in the shot put at 34-10. Waseca was led by Samara Johnson’s second-place effort in the pole vault (9-6).
Section 2AA boys
A well-balanced East squad scored major points in the field events to come from behind and win the section championship. The Cougars finished with 416 points. Jordan was second (402), St. Peter was seventh (272) and Waseca was eighth (261).
East received wins from Jack Pemble in the shot put (47-2), Mathias Greiner in the pole vault (11-6), Nathan Drumm in the long jump (11-5 1/4) and Aaron Stewart in the 200 dash (22.78).
The Cougars also won the 4x100 relay as Joey Uldrych, Stewart, Connor Ratcliffe and Drumm recorded a time of 44.58.
“Winning this meet is always a goal,” East senior Bol Bayak said. “You hope you have the depth you need to pull it off.”
Among the second-place finishers for East were the 4x800 relay team of Audi Thom, Luke Scholtes, Evan McLean and Nick Brauer (8:34.0) and Mickale Smith in the high jump (5-10).
“This is the point in the season when you have to come through,” Bayak said. “Every meet you go out and try to PR in every event.”
St. Peter’s Brogan Hanson had a good day, capturing the 100 dash in 11.40 and anchoring the winning 4x200 relay which included Vinny Guappone, Kole Guth and Derek Guth (1:31.76). The Saints’ Corbin Herron won the 110 hurdles in 16.06.
Kyle Ahlschlager had two seconds for Waseca in the 100 dash (11.48) and as anchor of the 4x200 relay along with Christian Rodriguez, Kaeden Johnson and Damarius Russell (1:32.81). Teammate Addison Sampson was second in the pole vault (11-6) and Rodriguez was the runner-up in the 400 dash (52.31).
