Getting to the Section 2A championship game was a goal for the Mankato East girls hockey team from Day 1.
Winning it was another goal, just as they did last season.
That box can officially be checked, as the Cougars topped Hutchinson 6-0 Thursday night at Don Roberts Ice Rink on the campus of Gustavus Adolphus. The win gives the Cougars a third trip to the Class A tournament in the last five seasons.
“We’ve kept in mind that our season is cut into two different seasons,” East defender Emmy Schulz said. “We’ve used everything from wins to losses to build confidence, but stay humble in order to make it to the section final and get this win.”
The Cougars were methodical from start to finish.
McKenzie Keller started the scoring at 7:56 of the first. After breaking up the left wing and attempting to slide a pass into the crease, the pass was deflected back to Keller, who fired a sharp-angled shot home.
East continued to control play after the goal and added on with 7.4 seconds remaining in the first. Schulz’ point shot went in with the help of a perfect screen from Kailey Newton.
The Cougars took a 2-0 lead into the first intermission.
“It was important for our first, second and third lines to all be involved,” East coach Amber Prange said. “We felt like if we could get through the first period playing three lines, we would wear them out, and I felt like that’s part of what happened.”
After a bunch of near misses early in the second, the Cougars added on at 11:00, when Newton buried a one-timer from near the hashmarks. Brielle Newton and Keller got assists on the goal.
Jess Eykyn made it 4-0 at 2:32 of the third, and Keller scored her second goal of the game at 5:04. Eykyn added another goal in the final two minutes.
A return trip to state is nice, but East has aspirations beyond just getting there. The Cougars were a younger team when they made it to St. Paul last season, but many of those players are back this year, so the big stage at Xcel Energy Center isn’t new.
This year, the Cougars have hopes of winning a quarterfinal.
“It would probably feel like winning the state championship if we were able to win that first game,” Prange said. “Trying to gain that respect.”
Shots on goal favored East 20-9. Anna Rader made nine saves to get the shutout.
The Cougars (20-6) will await the Class A tournament pairings. East will play Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
“Last year we had no seniors ... only two of us had been to the state tournament,” Schulz said. “Going in with that little extra boost of confidence will help us shake the nerves earlier, focus on our game and really play hockey.”
