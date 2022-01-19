With sub-zero temperatures and a real feel that got as low as -25 degrees Fahrenheit, it wasn’t a southern Minnesota evening that would typically be spent outdoors.
But on this special January night, it just didn’t matter.
After nearly a two-year wait, Hockey Day Minnesota has officially arrived in Mankato, and the Mankato East and Mankato West/St. Clair/Loyola girls were excited to get their shot to play on the outdoor sheet at Blakeslee Stadium.
“They’ll have other hockey experiences, but this one, they’ll be able to set it apart,” Cougars coach Amber Prange said.
The Cougars ended up prevailing 5-0, but the game seemed secondary given the beautiful scene where it was played.
“The first question we asked was ‘did you have fun tonight,’” West coach Shaun Reddy said. “Every one of them had smiles and it’s something they’re never going to forget.”
Reddy said administrators at both schools had a discussion early Wednesday to confirm playing was still the right decision, and a consensus was reached that the game would go forward.
There was some heat on both benches, and many players were wearing up to four layers along with using hand and toe warmers, which allowed the game to be fun despite the frigid conditions.
Cougars’ goaltender Anna Rader had some concerns about balancing the feel of having too many layers vs. potentially being cold, especially given the amount of gear goaltenders already wear.
However, she knew she wouldn’t have the benefit of getting heat on the bench, so she elected to bundle up. Radar went with 2-3 more layers than she would normally wear at an indoor game, while also wearing two pairs of socks.
“I was just so focused on the game, I felt fine,” Rader said. “I just tried to focus on where the puck was and not how cold I was.”
The Cougars won a tight game between the teams 4-3 on Jan. 6, but the Scarlets struggled to keep up with the Cougars on Wednesday.
East got on the board when Kenzie Keller scored at 7:10 of the first and never looked back.
Keller went on to finish with a hat trick in the game, also scoring at 3:43 and 15:57 of the third.
Ashley Fischer and Ava Tibodeau also scored for East.
Shots on goal favored the Cougars 33-6. Rader made six saves to get the shutout.
East (15-5) will host Northfield on Tuesday.
West (4-14-1) will play Tuesday at Waseca.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
