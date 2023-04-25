MANKATO — Going into the boys tennis season, Mankato East junior Madden Vanderwerf wanted to be more aggressive than he had been the previous year.
On Tuesday, in the Cougars' 6-1 win against crosstown rival Mankato West, Vanderwerf was just that in his No. 1 singles match.
Vanderwerf's opponent, sophomore Des Johnson, struggled mightily with his first serve, and Vanderwerf made him pay by teeing off on his second serve. The result was a 6-1, 6-4 triumph for Vanderwerf.
"Last year, I was too passive so this year I wanted to go on the attack more," Vanderwerf said. "I tried to take the pace off the ball a little bit and let him make the mistakes."
Johnson adjusted to the offspeed strategy a little better in the second set, but his first serve never showed up. That enabled Vanderwerf to come away with the straight-set win.
"I think my net play has improved, and I'm passing a lot better from the baseline, too," Vanderwerf said. "Playing (Junior Team Tennis) in Mankato all summer helped a lot."
East ended up sweeping the singles matches as Kaleb Kim (No. 3) and Guillaume Bibbee (No. 4) each won in straight sets. At second singles, Quinn Kelly had a battle with Brian Lewis, which Kelly eventually rallied to win 4-6, 6-0, 6-4.
West's only win on the day came at first doubles where Sam Gersich and Charlie Lamoureux downed Ethan Young and Adler Johnson 6-2, 6-3. Lamoureux, who previously played second doubles, felt good about winning his debut in the first spot.
"I haven't played at that high a level before," Lamoureux said. "We dominated at the net today. Sam did a good job of hitting deep shots that allowed us to rush the net and put away some shots."
The Cougars won the remaining two doubles matches in straight sets. East coach John Julian was pleased with the win, especially at second doubles. That's where David Reynolds filled in for an absent player and joined with Alex Morgan for a 6-1, 6-0 triumph.
"(David) did a really nice job stepping up and helping us get a win there," Julian said. "Third doubles played well for us, too."
East and West are both 5-2 after the Big Nine Conference match. On Thursday, East hosts Northfield and West plays at Rochester John Marshall.
