NORTH MANKATO — The Mankato East softball team was coming off a tough loss to Mankato West in the Section 2AA tournament and really wanted to get another shot at the Scarlets.
In order for that to happen, East needed to defeat Marshall on Tuesday, a task that proved to be a bit trickier than imagined.
"We talked about not (looking past Marshall), but you can talk all you want," East coach Joe Madson said. "I'm sure that was there, in the back of their heads, but Marshall has a bunch of wins. They're a good team."
The Cougars' offense came up with six runs in the sixth inning to prevail 9-5 in an elimination game at the Section 2AAA softball tournament Tuesday at Caswell Park. The top-seeded Cougars (19-5) take on Mankato West (19-4) in the championship game at 5 p.m. Thursday at Caswell Park, needing two wins to claim the section championship.
"It's hard not to think about West when you put the cleats on," East shortstop Peyton Stevermer said. "We wanted another chance against them, but we had to get the job done today."
The Cougars scored first with three unearned runs in the third inning, with Stevermer's two-run single being the only ball that left the infield.
Marshall scored twice in the fourth and had the bases loaded with no outs. However, East pitcher Kylinn Stangl struck out the next three batters, two looking, to escape with the lead.
"It got a little scary there, but we have faith in (Stangl)," Stevermer said. "She throws with her whole heart, and came through for us."
East broke the game open in the sixth, finally hitting some balls hard to the outfield. Stevermer had a two-run single, followed by Stangl's two-round double to provide some cushion. Sydney Jacobs and Madison Mangulis each added RBI singles.
"Our short game saved us until we finally hit some balls hard in that inning," Madson said.
In the seventh, Marshall loaded the bases with no outs, then scored three runs. But Stangl recorded her 16th strikeout to end the game.
"West beat us pretty good the last time, but hopefully we'll be ready," Madson said. "West is now the favorite, but if we can win that first game, then it becomes a toss-up in the second game."
In Class AA, Belle Plaine or New Ulm will take on defending state champion Le Sueur-Henderson in the section title game, starting at 5 p.m. Thursday. New Ulm defeated St. James Area 3-1 in the first game, then was playing Belle Plaine Tuesday night.
In Class A, New Ulm Cathedral or Sleepy Eye St. Mary's will face Nicollet at 5 p.m. Thursday for the section championship. Sleepy Eye St. Mary's opened Tuesday's play with a 10-0 win over Martin County West in five innings and was playing Cathedral Tuesday night.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.