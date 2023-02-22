ST. PAUL — Down 3-0 at the end of the second period, it appeared to be slipping away from the Mankato East girls hockey team.
Proctor/Hermantown outshot the Cougars 20-3 in the second and was in total control.
"It maybe felt like and looked like the game was over after the second," East coach Amber Prange said. "We came out in the third period and proved it wasn't."
The unseeded Cougars mounted a furious comeback in the final frame, but eventually fell 4-3 to Proctor/Hermantown in the Class A quarterfinals Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
East scored two goals 16 seconds apart to get back into the game early in the third.
Jess Eykyn got the Cougars on the board, shooting a wrist shot over the glove of Mirage goalie Neelah McLeod at 2:15.
Brielle Newton then made it 3-2 on an easy tap-in after Kenzie Keller's shot hit the post and deflected to her just outside the crease.
"Those first two quick goals really set us off," Keller said. "In the locker room after the second, we all encouraged each other to say what we needed to work on."
The Mirage made it 4-2 at 4:53 of the second, but Keller cut the deficit back to one at 10:16. While getting hooked, Keller was able to drag the puck around McLeod on her backhand before sliding it in.
East got a power play with 2:18 to go, but was unable to score the tying goal.
After only being outshot 5-3 and trailing 1-0 at the end of the first, goaltender Anna Rader kept East in the game in the second.
There were two spurts where Rader made multiple saves from point-blank range in quick succession, and several other nice looks that she turned away.
Rader entered the game in the top-six in the state in wins (20), goals against average (1.20) and save percentage (.945). She made 37 saves Wednesday.
"I honestly try not to think too much during the game, just staying calm and focusing," Rader said. "I like to say fish mindset — forget about the past and keep focused."
Added Prange: "It wouldn't have been a third period if she wouldn't have made those strings (of saves). Without those heroics, we definitely wouldn't have had a shot in the third. ... We always know that Anna's going to give us an opportunity to come back if we need to."
East came to St. Paul with hopes of winning a quarterfinal, but that doesn't make Wednesday a failure. Prange talked previously about the Cougars and the other southern Minnesota programs at state gaining respect by playing more competitive games.
That goal was accomplished.
"If we were going to lose, I wanted to leave with no regrets," Prange said. "I think we did that."
Final shots on goal favored the Mirage 41-14.
The Cougars (20-7) will play the loser of Orono and Luverne at the TRIA Rink at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Paul.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
