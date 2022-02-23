ST. PAUL — Mankato East girls hockey coach Amber Prange knew her team needed to simplify the game and limit mistakes to compete with the top teams at the state tournament.
East skated with Orono in the second and third periods, but a tough start ended up being too much to overcome as the Cougars fell to the Spartans 7-1 in the quarterfinals of the Class A tournament Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center.
"We did a lot of little things that we had prepared for," Prange said. "Dumping the puck in, trying to keep sticks in the middle, trying to limit their opportunities. They certainly made us pay when we had a breakdown."
Iyla Ryskamp got Orono on the board first at 1:53 of the first period, and the Spartans continued to control play for the remainder of the period.
Orono also scored at 9:19, 11:14 and 13:19 of the first to take a 4-0 lead into the intermission.
Juniors Kenzie Keller, Emmy Schulz and Kailey Newton are only players who were on East's 2019 state-tournament team, so it was a new stage for a young group that doesn't have any seniors.
Keller was happy with the way the young players responded to adversity.
"This is definitely very nerve-wracking, playing in front of a big crowd, having never played at (Xcel Energy Center) before," Keller said. "I was really proud of how they adapted."
The Cougars were much better in the second, and Jess Eykyn got East on the board at 3:26. Eykyn got a clean breakaway and put a nice deke on Spartans' goalie Celia Dahl.
"It all started with a blocked shot, and that's what we practice a lot," Eykyn said. "It was just skate really fast from there, and then I made a tiny move and was able to go five hole."
East saw plenty of the puck in the ensuing minutes, but Orono was able to answer with a power-play goal to make it 5-1 at 11:33, a score that would hold into the second intermission.
The Spartans added two more goals in the third, but East continued to see a fair amount of time on the puck despite not scoring.
"In the second and third, we knew what we were up against … we did what we could, we got shots," Keller said. "I'm really proud of how we performed after the first."
Shots on goal favored Orono 43-15. Anna Rader made 36 saves for East.
The Cougars will now move to the consolation bracket, but the hope is to get right back to this stage next season.
A young roster will have another offseason to develop, and they'll have state-tournament experience when playoff time rolls around next winter.
"We won't see a lot of change in our roster from this year to next year," Prange said. "I hope when we come back next year, they don't put that kind of pressure on themselves, 'this is what we did last year so we have to do better,' but they just continue to love the game and grow together as a group."
East (22-6) will play Albert Lea in the consolation bracket at 10 a.m. Thursday at TRIA Rink in St. Paul. The Cougars defeated Albert Lea 4-1 on Dec. 2.
Follow Kevin Dudley on Twitter @Dudley7Kevin.
