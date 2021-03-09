The Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey team is ready for the Section 3A playoffs.
They don’t have any choice.
“I didn’t even tell the girls that this was going to be our last regular-season game,” East/Loyola coach Amber Prange said. “I definitely think we’re ready, and now we have some time to prepare at the end of the week.”
McKenzie Keller had a hat trick as East/Loyola defeated Mankato West 8-1 in a nonconference girls hockey game Tuesday at All Seasons Arena. East/Loyola won the first meeting of the season, a 5-1 victory on Feb. 2.
It was the first hat trick of Keller’s career.
“It was amazing,” the sophomore said, clutching a commemorative puck. “I’m really excited because I’ve always wanted one.”
At 8:30 of the first period, Keller picked up the puck in front of the East/Loyola net and rocketed down the left side, cutting across the goal to slip the puck behind Sarah Olsen for a 1-0 lead.
Early in the second period, Kaylee Eykyn carried the puck out of her own end and weaved her way through defenders, lifting a shot over Olsen’s shoulder.
About a minute later, West, playing with only 11 skaters, got on the board. Hope Rademaker brought the puck across the goal line and slid the puck into the middle, where Elie Palesotti lifted a shot past Hailey Baker’s glove.
Keller got her second goal at 6:41 of the second period, taking a long, cross-ice pass from Evey Johnson to sail in alone on the goaltender for a 3-1 lead.
The Cougars added another goal before the end of the period when Sophie Steindl took a pass from behind the net from Jess Eykyn and fired a shot just inside the post for a 4-1 lead.
Early in the third period, Evey Johnson scored to make it 5-1, with an assist from Keller. Brielle Newton made it 6-1 at 7:44, floating a high backhander from between the circles, with assists from Piper Guillemette and Kalea Homich.
Keller finished the hat trick at 11:03, cleaning up a rebound during a scramble in front. Kaylee Eykyn finished the scoring with her second goal at 14:30.
“Our communication was really good tonight,” Keller said. “We always communicate, on and off the ice.”
East/Loyola had a 43-13 advantage in shots on goal, with Olsen making 35 saves and Baker getting 12.
“We were able to dictate play all night, which is what we wanted to do,” Prange said. “At the times when West was able to get some chances, we didn’t panic, and that’s a positive.”
East/Loyola (11-4-1) had to cancel its final regular season game against Rochester Mayo on Thursday. The Scarlets (4-10) still have two games remaining in the regular season, starting Thursday against Albert Lea at All Seasons Arena.
The Section 3A pairings will be announced Sunday, pending a coaches’ vote.
“The playoffs are a really big deal,” Keller said. “It’s always a lot of fun.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.