MINNEAPOLIS — Mankato East/Loyola finished second in the 400-yard freestyle relay to highlight the final day of the Class A boys swimming and diving meet Saturday at the University of Minnesota.
Mankato East/Loyola finished seventh in the team competition with 132 points, and Mankato West scored 32 points for 21st. Breck/Blake won the meet with 408.
Nick Brauer, Elliot Bartell, Isaac Luethmers and Jordan Hogue teamed up to for a 3:14.50 finish in the 400 freestyle relay. It was nearly three seconds faster than Friday's prelim time.
Hogue placed third in the 100 freestyle in 47.06 and third in the 100 backstroke in 52.81.
Brauer finished seventh in the 200 freestyle in 1:46.12 after breaking the team record in Friday's prelims at 1:45.56. Brauer also placed 13th in the 100 freestyle in 48.90.
Elliot Bartell fiished sixth in the 100 butterfly in 52.44 and 16th in the 50 freestyle in 22.55, and Cole Javens placed seventh in diving with 356.15 points.
The 200 medley relay team of Hogue, Kaleb Kim, Bartell and Brauer placed seventh in 1:38.52.
West's Sullivan Jacobs took 11th in the 100 breaststroke at 1:00.71.
Jacobs, Ephraim Staley, Elijah Burg and Jason Taylor placed 10th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:30.22.
The 200 medley relay team of Ethan Bartell, Jacobs, Staley and Daxter Bosch finished 16th at 1:44.08, and the 400 freestyle relay team of Taylor, Burg, Bartell and Staley took 12th in 3:20.90.
