The members of Mankato East/Loyola’s 200-yard medley relay team were shooting for a record going into Thursday’s swim meet against crosstown rival Mankato West.
Instead, they surprised themselves by getting two of them.
“We were going after the pool record,” said East/Loyola senior Dave Wedzina, who swam the breaststroke leg of the relay. “But we all dropped time tonight. We ended up getting the pool and school record.”
Cougars’ senior Logan Gustafson, who closed out the relay with the freestyle, knew they were getting close, but even he was surprised at the winning time of 1:37.78.
“We were about four-tenths of a second off the pool record at the True Team meet,” he said. “Tonight, we obliterated our overall best time by three seconds. That’s a big drop.”
The effort by the 200 medley relay squad helped lift East/Loyola to a 95-84 win against the Scarlets at the East pool.
Sophomore Jordan Hogue led off the record-setting relay in the backstroke. Wedzina followed before eighth-grader Elliott Bartell did the butterfly. The foursome has been swimming the event together all season.
“They swam together most of last year, too,” East/Loyola coach Dave Burgess said. “This year they’ve been together from the beginning. I’ve thought about subbing somebody else in, but then I ask myself ‘why’? Why change it up if it’s working so well.”
Wedzina has lofty goals for the unit going forward.
“We finished in the top five at state last year,” he said. “This year we’re going for the top three. It’s within our reach.”
Hogue also captured the 200 individual medley (2:08.99), Teammate Cole Javens won the 1-meter dive (210.90 points), Bartell took the 100 butterfly (56.33), Gustafson captured both the 100 freestyle (50.49) and 100 backstroke (59.13), and Wedzina finished first in the 100 breaststroke (1:02.38).
The Cougars ended up sweeping the relays as Nick Brauer, Isaac Luethmers, Bartell and Wedzina won the 200 free relay (1:33.37), and Brauer, Hogue, Jack Slunecka and Gustafson took the 400 free relay (3:26.48).
Senior Charlie Simpson has been West’s top swimmer this season, and he excelled again on Thursday. He won the 50 freestyle (23.09), was second in the 200 free relay (1:45.04), second in the 100 butterfly (56.98) and second in the 400 free relay (3:35.56).
His win in the 50 free was a close one. He edged Wedzina by one-tenth of a second to win.
“It’s always been close against Dave,” Simpson said. “He’s a phenomenal swimmer. He pushes me, and that’s what I need.”
Simpson, who has been rehabbing a foot injury, lost some ground on the turn in the 50 but managed to hold on for the win.
“It still hurts a little but it’s getting better,” he said.
Simpson said he’s still gunning for a couple of records of his own this season. He wants to get the school mark held by Tanner Sonnek in the 100 fly and the West record held by Dan Egli in the 50 free.
He’ll have a few more chances as the Scarlets have a dual meet at Winona on Saturday, the Big Nine Conference Championships the following weekend and then the section and state meets.
West’s Leif Petricka won the 200 freestyle Thursday with a time of 1:56.13. Teammate Ephraim Staley did the same in the 500 freestyle in 5:29.66.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.