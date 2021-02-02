It was East vs. West, so naturally, there were some nerves.
“It always seems like when we play West, it takes awhile to settle in,” Mankato East/Loyola girls hockey coach Amber Prange said. “But we skipped that part today, which was good.”
The Cougars shook out any butterflies they had by scoring just 25 seconds after the opening faceoff, and they went on to defeat the Scarlets 5-1 in a Big Nine Conference game Tuesday at All Seasons Arena.
Sophomore forward Kailey Newton scored the early goal and added a second goal later. Two other sophomores had strong games, as Emmy Schulz finished with two goals and an assist, and McKenzie Keller had a goal and an assist.
The game was tighter than the final score indicated, with East/Loyola scoring a pair of goals in the final two minutes. But it was the goal in the first minute that might have been the difference.
“It definitely did set the tone and gave us some momentum to keep going,” Newton said. “I just feel really proud of my linemates for getting the puck to me in the first place. It’s a teamwork sport.”
Keller, who assisted on the first goal, echoed her linemate.
“It was huge,” she said. “That was kind of a tone-setter. We were hyped after that.”
East/Loyola outshot West 14-4 in the opening frame and doubled its lead at 7:21 on Schulz’s unassisted goal from the left circle.
Scarlets senior goaltender Sarah Olsen was busy, stopping 34 shots. Her dozen saves in the first period allowed her team to hang around, and West made it a 2-1 game midway through the second period on a short-handed breakaway goal by sophomore Lexi Reddy.
Reddy jumped a D to D pass at the defensive blue line and skated in all alone. Although she fanned on her initial shot, she stayed with the puck and popped it in before she ran out of room at the goal line.
“We fought to get back in it,” West coach Shaun Reddy said. “We got that one on the penalty kill and then killed off the penalty. We were fired up on the bench.”
West’s momentum didn’t last long, however, as less than two minutes later, the Cougars put together a pressure-packed shift that ended on Newton’s second goal, off the rebound of a shot by senior Evey Johnson.
“We’ve responded really well in previous games when we’ve been scored on,” Prange said. “We just let it go and go back to work. We don’t dwell on it. We don’t let mistakes turn into five minutes (of poor play).”
After getting outshot 26-9 in the first two periods, the Scarlets made a strong offensive effort in the third period with 14 shots on goal, only to have Cougars senior goalie Hailey Baker turn them all away for a 22-save victory.
The Cougars finally put the game away with another short-handed goal, an empty-netter by Schulz from 75 feet away with 1:31 remaining, and Keller scored with 32 seconds to go.
Sophie Steindl, Ashley Fischer and Schulz added assists for East.
East/Loyola (3-2) hosts Winona on Saturday. West (1-5) plays Saturday at Red Wing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.