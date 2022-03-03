MANKATO — The Mankato East/Loyola boys swimming put a lot of effort into winning the Section 1A championship for the first time in program history.
The next challenge is continue that momentum and stay in top form for this weekend’s state meet, but veteran coach Dave Burgess is confident in his group.
“We have strong group of seniors and captains,” he said. “They’ve been good leaders all season.”
The Class A tournament will be held this weekend, with prelims on Friday and finals on Saturday at the University of Minnesota. The Cougars qualified at least one swimmer or diver in every event.
“We had a lot of kids in the top 16 (in events at the section meet), and that’s how you get a lot of extra points,” Burgess said. “And our relays really did well.”
Junior Cole Javens competed in the diving prelims on Thursday and finished 17th with 226.5 points.
Senior Logan Gustafson set a program record when he won the 100-yard freestyle in 47.87 at the section meet.
The 200 medley relay team of sophomore Jordan Hogue, senior Dave Wedzina, eighth-grader Elliot Bartell and Gustafson broke the program record, which the foursome set in February, by finishing in 1:36.56. The 400 freestyle relay team of junior Nick Brauer, Gustafson, Wedzina and Hogue chopped nearly three seconds off the team record, set in 2017, at 3:15.36.
The Cougars have some highly seeded swimmers going on Friday, with Wedzina and Gustafson both in the top four for the 200 individual medley. Both are seeded in other events, Gustafson in the 100 freestyle and Wedzina in the 100 breaststroke.
Hogue is seeded in the top eight in the 100 backstroke, as is Bartell in the 100 butterfly.
The relays are all seeded in the top 6, with Bartell, senior Jack Slunecka, sophomore Isaac Luethmers and Brauer in the 200 freestyle relay.
Burgess said the team goal is top five at the state. The best finish in program history is seventh.
“It’s hard to keep it going at state when we worked so hard to be ready at sections,” Burgess said. “We’d like to hold where we are and maybe do a little better.”
Mankato West senior Charlie Simpson qualified for the state meet in the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly, and junior Ethan Bartell will participate in the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke.
West’s 200 medley relay team of Bartell, junior Sullivan Jacobs, Simpson and junior Jason Taylor qualified for the state meet, as did the 200 freestyle relay of Taylor, sophomore Leif Petricka, Bartell and Simpson.
