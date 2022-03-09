At times, it felt like there was a cloud hanging over the Mankato East/Loyola boys hockey team this season, given the brutal ending in 2020-21.
A loaded senior class lost out on a chance to get to its third state tournament in four seasons, when the Cougars were forced to play their section quarterfinal without almost their entire varsity roster due to COVID-19 protocols, a 3-1 loss to La Crescent-Hokah.
The Cougars took a big step in ditching that disappointment last week with a 6-0 win over New Ulm in the Section 3A final.
“It feels like the pressure is gone now,” Cougars’ coach Adam Fries said. “We had two years to make up (for) … I feel like for a lot of guys, the weight’s kind of lifted off their shoulders now. There’s nothing else to talk about. Now we just kind of get to enjoy the moment.”
The Cougars will open their third state tournament in five seasons against third-seeded Mahtomedi at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
Fries knew the goal was to get back to this point, but players had to step up.
The Cougars’ top five scorers from last season were lost to graduation, a group that accounted for about 66% of the team’s total points. Also, the team’s second-highest returning scorer — senior Zach Lebens — was lost for the season due to an injury in soccer season.
A fairly inexperienced group was going to have to come together.
“At the beginning of the season, mentally adapting to like a chalk talk or putting something on a board, I didn’t think we were real good adapting that onto the ice,” Fries said. “I think we’ve gotten a lot better at that.”
The Cougars haven’t been quite as explosive offensively, going from about 5.4 goals per game to 3.7, but a lot of players have chipped in.
Ten players have at least 12 points, with Shae Gavin (16-13—29), Aiden Prochaska (8-20—28), Quintin Steindl (8-19—27), Parker Anthony (11-14—25), Andrew Bastian (10-14—24) and Christian Theuninck (11-12—23) all providing key contributions.
“It’s not the most skilled team we ever brought up here,” Fries said. “It’s probably the deepest and the most blue-collar team we’ve ever had up here.”
One player the Cougars have leaned on is goaltender Caelin Brueske. After not playing for most of last season, Brueske is back with the program and has made a huge impact.
He set the East single-season record with eight shutouts and currently holds a save percentage of .910 and a goal-against average of 2.22.
Brueske was the starter on East/Loyola’s 2019-20 state tournament team.
“He knows what (state) feels like, he knows what the expectations are, he knows the pressure,” Fries said. “I think he’s really prepared for it.”
Fries and the Cougars love getting to the state tournament, but there’s a sense of urgency to take the next step.
East/Loyola has never won a quarterfinal and the goal is to play more than one game at Xcel Energy Center one of these years.
“We get there, that’s great. Pat yourself on the back,” Fries said. “At what point do you get up here and the expectation is you need to win?
“It’s a big question mark for us right now … I think we’re close. Hopefully this is the year.”
