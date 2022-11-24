The relationship between Mankato East head coach Rob Stevermer and senior standout point guard Peyton Stevermer begins its final stages as this year’s Cougars look to feed off last year’s memorable run to a Section 2AAA title.
Losing four-year starters Lexi Karge and Mackenzie Schweim will present a challenge for a team that compiled a 24-6 record, but the highly competitive Stevermer duo should be up to the task.
“Our relationship has really evolved over the years and went through some struggles early on,” coach Stevermer said. “I didn’t really want to put her in that position as a seventh- and eighth-grader, but that’s the way it shook out. I am proud of the way she’s matured and grown into a leader on the team. She sees the big picture and hopefully she’ll continue that growth.
“Peyton has always been aggressive to the basket and now she sees the floor so much better. She recognizes other players’ strengths and puts the ball in their hands in good spots. She is able to battle through tough spots in games and stays positive. She was able to keep us together at the state tournament last year and is very good at playing through peaks and valleys. ... She makes players around her better.”
Peyton, who will continue her career next year at Gustavus Adolphus, put up some impressive numbers a year ago in helping the Cougars to a bronze medal finish at the Class AAA tournament. She averaged 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 1.7 steals
“Last year was obviously a very fun season with a lot of good moments for our team,” she said. “Losing Lexi and Kenzie were big losses, but having everybody else back is really good. We’ve got good chemistry on and off the court, which will help us even more. We’re going to be young and competitive. We have to be willing to make mistakes in order to get better.
“We laugh a lot but we also know when to get locked in and realize when it’s time to get serious. It’s kind of crazy being here six years and now being someone looked to for leadership. My dad has played a huge role in my development. When I was younger there would be days I would get so mad at him, but I’ve come to appreciate the time and energy he spent to make me better. ... I am trying to cherish my final year.”
East’s other top returnees are junior guard Macy Birkholz (11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.7 steals) and junior forward Ellie Edberg (5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds).
Two other juniors — 6-foot-2 forward Hailey Petzel and 5-7 guard Amber Reuter — will have expanded roles this season, as will junior forward Kylinn Stangl and sophomore guard Maddy Beaty.
“I take great pride in directing my teammates in where they need to be,” Peyton Stevermer said. “Shooting and driving are my biggest strengths so now I need to work on my defense. We need to push each other in practice. I feel we’re too nice to each other. We just need to get 1% better each day.”
Five more players — junior wing Nyareek Tut, sophomore forwards Hannah Full and Khadija Johnson along with freshmen Hayden Henning and Ariet Omot — complete the varsity roster as East prepares for its Dec. 3 opener at Rochester Century.
“We’re just trying to get better each day,” Rob Stevermer said. “We have a lot of multi-sport athletes who are used to winning. Offensively, it always takes a little longer to get some continuity and flow. I feel we’ll grow as the year goes on. You have to find that fine line between being aggressive defensively while not doing too much and committing silly fouls.”
