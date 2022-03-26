ST. PAUL — Puolrah Gong grabbed the final rebound and raced up the court as the horn sounded.
Gong, and the rest of the seniors, won their final game.
Mankato East lost a double-digit lead in the second half but regained their composure and defeated Princeton 77-74 in the third-place game of the Class AAA boys basketball tournament Saturday at Concordia-St. Paul.
Princeton started quickly, leading 16-7 after five minutes. Freshman guard Brogan Madson came off the bench with six points, two assists and an offensive rebound in a 16-0 run that put the Cougars on top.
The Cougars' defense was spot on during the final six minutes of the half, contesting every shot and rebounding the misses. B.J. Omot had a two-handed dunk off a feed from Puolrah Gong, then Omot had four points in an eight-point run that helped the Cougars lead 36-28 at halftime.
Omot had 14 points in the first half for East, which shot 40.6% from the field and had 22 of the 36 points from the lane. East was plus-2 in rebounding and also had seven blocked shots.
East turned a couple of steals into three layups, two by Jalen Hayes, to start the second half. But then the Cougars got sloppy with the ball, allowing Princeton to run. A 10-2 run brought Princeton within 53-47 with 11 minutes remaining.
More turnovers led to more layups for Princeton, which tied the score at 61 with 5:46 to go.
East went up 70-67 on a pair of free throws by Hayes, then he added one more to make it a three-point game with a minute to play.
Omot led the Cougars with 28 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots. Hayes scored 15 points, making 7 of 8 free throws, and had nine rebounds. Gong had 13 points and four blocks.
East finished the season at 23-9.
