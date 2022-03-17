MANKATO — Many times, Mankato East junior Jalen Hayes practiced free throws, imagining that he was trying to win a championship with some clutch shooting.
On Thursday, in the championship game of the Section 2AAA boys basketball tournament, he went to the free throw line four times in the final 50 seconds. He made three.
“I never thought I’d get this chance,” he said. “I’m just glad I made them.”
East finished the game on a 12-5 run to defeat New Ulm 77-68 in an intense Section 2AAA boys basketball championship game Thursday at Bresnan Arena. The Cougars were the No. 1 seed, and New Ulm, the third seed, got to the game by defeating No. 2 Mankato West in the semifinals.
“When you’re the No. 1 seed, everyone is focused on you,” East coach Joe Madson said. “We’ve had a bull’s-eye on our back all season, and that’s not easy.
“We didn’t play great, but we played well enough to win, and that’s all you’re looking for at this time. It wasn’t our best game, but part of that is because New Ulm is just a good team.”
New Ulm had a quick start at 10-4, with Zander Fischer converting a rebound in the middle of the run.
Carson Schweim came off the bench and hit a 3-pointer to loosen things for East. Puolrah Gong and Schweim each hit a 3-pointer to go ahead 17-15.
Gong’s three-point play with four minutes remaining in the half put East up three, but the Eagles answered every run, with 3-pointers by Jimmy Osborne and Colton Benson bringing it even at 31 at halftime.
B.J. Omot, East’s leading scorer, had only four points at the break.
“We’ve had to play a game without B.J., and there’s been times when he’s in foul trouble,” Madson said. “We have some other weapons, but if you’re going to play B.J. straight up, we’re going to go to him because he’s that good.
“He struggled in the first half, struggled with the physicality. But he really stepped up in the second half. We needed that.”
East started the second half with an eight-point run, all on drives. New Ulm answered with Benson’s putback to cut the lead to 47-43 after two hectic minutes.
Omot’s four-point play, giving him 14 points in the first eight minutes pushed the lead to 53-44.
The teams traded baskets for most of the second half, but the Eagles never backed down, and a seven-point run, with Jimmy Osborne scoring twice, made it 65-63 with just over a minute to go.
East missed a shot, but Gong and Hayes combined for a steal, and Hayes was fouled, converting the three-point play. Gong got free on the break for a layup, and Hayes made three free throws and Brogan Madson had four free throws in the final seconds as the Cougars pulled away.
“This means a lot,” Gong said. “Two years ago, we lost to Marshall in the section championship, and we never wanted to feel like that again. We wanted to show our younger players what it feels like to win.”
Omot ended up with 21 points and eight rebounds, and Gong scored 19, making three 3-pointers. Hayes had 12 points, and John Pemble and Carson Schweim each had five rebounds.
Jimmy Osborne led New Ulm with 23 points and eight rebounds, and Charles Osborne scored 19. Fischer had 10 points and 14 rebounds, and Benson scored 10.
East (21-8) will play in the Class AAA tournament, which begins Tuesday at Williams Arena. Game times and pairings will be announced later.
“This is unbelievable,” Hayes said. “You dream about this when the season starts. It doesn’t feel real, but God gave us the ability to go up there, so we’re going to do our best.”
