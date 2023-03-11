ST. PETER — Mankato East shot a blistering 64% from the field Saturday night as the top-seeded and defending Section 2AAA champions powered past Mankato West 78-50 in a Section 2AAA boys basketball semifinal clash at Gustavus’ Gus Young Court.
Carson Schweim, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, led the onslaught with 19 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots, while senior guard Giles Lancaster and junior wing M.J. Omot put through 18 points apiece.
East (23-5) also received 12 points and three assists from sophomore guard Brogan Madson, and Ganden Gosch hauled down seven boards and came up with three steals.
“We just fed off each other,” Schweim said. “When we drive and penetrate with our quick guards and then kick it out, we’re tough because everyone we have on the floor can shoot. We let Kyle (Steinke) go a little bit, but he’s a good player. We really locked in on defense and had some big blocks.
“Our team loves to run and when we get the ball, we’re going as fast as possible. We’re pretty tough to stop when we’re playing together as one. The way they celebrated after they beat us last time kind of fueled our fire. ... We really wanted to take it to them and beat them tonight.”
Leading 8-7 early, Lancaster’s 15-foot transition jumper sparked a 19-4 surge that produced a 25-11 advantage on Madson’s layup with 6:16 left in the half. Schweim bagged a top-of-the-key 3-pointer and two free throws in the surge, while Lancaster converted a thee-point play off a slashing drive.
Steinke, who scored 14 of his game-high 21 points in the first half, had a seven-point flurry — two free throws, a layup and right-wing 3-pointer — along with Trey Satre’s left-wing 3 kept the Scarlets (15-13) within striking range before El Staley’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer cut the deficit to 35-28 at the break.
Landon Dimler tallied six of his 11 points over the opening 18 minutes for West.
“We shot it well and defended well,” East coach Joe Madson said. “We were able to get our up-tempo game going, and we’re pretty tough when we do that. They really dominated us on the glass last time we played them, and we were able to shore that up. That was our No. 1 point of emphasis coming into the game.
“We’ve got nine or 10 guys who can help us so we feel we can be a hard team to guard. We made a few mistakes that we need to get better at, but I thought it was a pretty good effort, especially this far into the sections.”
Madson’s driving hoop and free-throw line jumper got the Cougars off to a quick start in the second half before Omot converted a three-point play, an 8-foot runner and aggressive drive to the basket. Schweim’s blocked shot set up his transition 3-point play in front of back-to-back triples from Lancaster and Omot to expand the cushion to 62-42 with 6:54 remaining.
“I really had my confidence up tonight,” Omot said. “I just believed it when my teammates told me I can do this and do that. I like to size things up and see what angles I can get to the hoop.
“We wanted this one very much and we worked hard in practice. We have a group of guys who can do everything, especially get to the basket if we’re smart about it. ... We just have to be patient.”
West made good on 40% of its shots while losing the battle of the boards 27-25. The Scarlets turned the ball over 13 times compared to East’s 10.
“It seemed like we were in quick sand for most of the game,” West coach Jeremy Drexler said. “We stood around way too much on offense; I could have guarded our guys for much of the first half. We were still in the game at halftime, but then when we tried to turn up the pressure so we could hang around, they hurt us with their quickness. We played them a little tighter and that just opened thing up for them.”
East plays Worthingon at 7 p.m. Thursday in the section championship game at Gustavus Adolphus.
