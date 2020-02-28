MINNEAPOLIS -- Mankato East/Loyola's 200-yard medley relay placed 10th in the prelims of the Class A boys swimming and diving meet Friday at the University of Minesota.
The team of Logan Gustufson, Dave Wedzina, Jack Slunecka and Matt Wedzina finished in 1:41.21 to qualify for the consolation finals.
The same four swimmers teamed up for a 10th-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:21.7.
Gustufson also qualified for the consolation finals in the 100 backstroke by taking 14th in 56.18 and 100 freestyle by placing 16th in 49.3.
Dave Wedzina placed 14th in the 200 individual medley in 2:05.1.
Mankato West's 400 freestyle relay placed 11th, as Charlie Simpson, Jackson Koeneman, Ethan Bartell and Brandon Whitney finished in 3:22.04.
Simpson will swim in the consolation finals of the 50 freestyle (14th, 22.43) and 100 butterfly (15th, 55.09).
The Scarlets' 200 medley relay team of Bartell, Hayden Maxwell, Simpson and Whitney took 13th in 1:42.7. Max Pearson, Koeneman, Connor Berger and Ashton Samuelson combined to place 15th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:34.23.
The meet concludes today.
